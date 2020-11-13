1/
TERESA R.L. PERKINSON
Teresa Rene Lee Perkinson, age 55, of Prince George, Virginia passed away unexpectedly at her home in Prince George on November 5, 2020. Born on November 30, 1964 in Petersburg, Virginia to Robert E. Lee Jr. and the late Betty Hamilton Lee, she was a devoted mother to her children and grandchild along with being a wonderful daughter to her father. She was a retired employee from Central State Hospital. Teresa was preceded in death by her infant son, Cody Lee Perkinson. Teresa is survived by her father, Robert E. Lee, Jr., her daughter, Tessa Nicole Perkinson with Brandon Humphries, their son, the light of her life, grandson Kamdyn Dakota Humphries, son Zachery Bruce Hunter Perkinson, her brother Robert E Lee, 3rd and his wife Chrissy and her mother-in-Law Betty Solesbee, a true friend to her.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
