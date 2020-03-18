|
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Terra Lashawn Griffin Bishop, 46, was called home to be with the Lord after a period of declining health.
Terra was born November 2, 1973, to Gerald Griffin and Marietta Brown Griffin. She was a 1991 graduate of Sussex Central High School. She continued her education at ITT Technical Institute in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
She was baptized at an early age at Little Mount Baptist Church, Sussex, Virginia, where she served a vital part of the Youth Ministry, especially the Youth Choir.
Terra was an accomplished author. She enjoyed music, singing and writing poetry.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John Brown and Sarah E. Brown; and paternal grandmother, Sarah G. Griffin.
Terra leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 21 years, Tommy Bishop; her parents, Marietta Brown Griffin and Gerald Griffin (devoted friend, Jacqueline Diggs); grandfather, Ward Griffin, Sr.; sister, Tyneshia Griffin; aunts, Veneta Brown and Faith Brown-Mallory; uncles, Raymond Griffin (Eunice), Ward Griffin, Jr. (Barbara), Kenneth Brown (Gina), William Brown, Marshall Brown (Sun Young), Craig Brown (Sonia); mother-in-law, Shelia Bishop; and a number of cousins, relatives and friends. Of these, three special devoted cousins, Pamela Winfield (John), Lamont Smith and Tabitha Goode.
Ironically, the day Terra and Tommy met, March 15, 1994, was the exact date she departed this life.
A special thank you to Melvin Brown and the staff of River View on the Appomattox for the excellent care they provided to our loved one.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marian Johnson officiating.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020