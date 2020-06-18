Mr. Terral Lamont Tyler of Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Terral was born on December 18, 1982 to Annette Walker and Melvin Washington, Jr. of Hopewell, VA. Terral was educated in Hopewell City Public School and a former employee of FedEx.
Terrral was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Frances Johnson and Bessie Washington, aunts, Angela Washington and Peggy Tyler.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Tracy Tyler of Colonial Heights, VA.; sons, Tristian, Trez, Tyrek and Trenton Tyler; step-daughters, Natalie and Myla; mother, Annette Walker (Bobby); father, Melvin Washington, Jr.; brother, Terance Tyler (Tamesha); sisters, Asia Pettaway and Tearria Washington; step-brother, Cordell Winfield; step-sister, Shakeidia Banks; grandparents, Melvin Washington, Sr. (Sarah), Tom McGee, Jr. (Gail) and Emmette Johnson; aunts, Trina McGee, Rita Stewart (Gerald), Natasha Jefferson and Tisha Lane; uncles, Maurice Lane and Sid Taylor; sister-in-law, Amanda Burns (Jason); brother-in-law, Joseph Bishop; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Teresa Bishop; devoted friends, Meredith and Veronica, Jason Jones, Andre Lofton, Damon Charity, Darrell Taylor, Yasmin Tyler, Tiffany Washington, Bear Green, Toccorra Charity, Olando Johnson, Teondrey Taylor, Tabyus Taylor, Moonie Taylor, Lisa Jones, Bobby Jones, Bookie Taylor, Brianna Thomas, Anita Tyler, Tammy Allen, Cool C, SamBo Pettaway, Larry Pettaway, Connie Kirby, Dominique Andrews, Sweetpea, Reed Hill, James Roberts, Natasha Spratley, Karen Thomas, Alysia Coleman, Neka Coleman, Shalania Perry, Andrea and Linda Coleman, Pam and Darlene Edmond, Lady Bug and Tisha Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends.
Terral was a professional rapper best-known as Kova Kommander (aka NelSki). Terral was very outgoing and a people person. Terral will truly be missed by so many.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Siani Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Terrral was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Frances Johnson and Bessie Washington, aunts, Angela Washington and Peggy Tyler.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Tracy Tyler of Colonial Heights, VA.; sons, Tristian, Trez, Tyrek and Trenton Tyler; step-daughters, Natalie and Myla; mother, Annette Walker (Bobby); father, Melvin Washington, Jr.; brother, Terance Tyler (Tamesha); sisters, Asia Pettaway and Tearria Washington; step-brother, Cordell Winfield; step-sister, Shakeidia Banks; grandparents, Melvin Washington, Sr. (Sarah), Tom McGee, Jr. (Gail) and Emmette Johnson; aunts, Trina McGee, Rita Stewart (Gerald), Natasha Jefferson and Tisha Lane; uncles, Maurice Lane and Sid Taylor; sister-in-law, Amanda Burns (Jason); brother-in-law, Joseph Bishop; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Teresa Bishop; devoted friends, Meredith and Veronica, Jason Jones, Andre Lofton, Damon Charity, Darrell Taylor, Yasmin Tyler, Tiffany Washington, Bear Green, Toccorra Charity, Olando Johnson, Teondrey Taylor, Tabyus Taylor, Moonie Taylor, Lisa Jones, Bobby Jones, Bookie Taylor, Brianna Thomas, Anita Tyler, Tammy Allen, Cool C, SamBo Pettaway, Larry Pettaway, Connie Kirby, Dominique Andrews, Sweetpea, Reed Hill, James Roberts, Natasha Spratley, Karen Thomas, Alysia Coleman, Neka Coleman, Shalania Perry, Andrea and Linda Coleman, Pam and Darlene Edmond, Lady Bug and Tisha Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends.
Terral was a professional rapper best-known as Kova Kommander (aka NelSki). Terral was very outgoing and a people person. Terral will truly be missed by so many.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Siani Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.