TERRAL LAMONT TYLER
1982 - 2020
Mr. Terral Lamont Tyler of Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Terral was born on December 18, 1982 to Annette Walker and Melvin Washington, Jr. of Hopewell, VA. Terral was educated in Hopewell City Public School and a former employee of FedEx.

Terrral was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Frances Johnson and Bessie Washington, aunts, Angela Washington and Peggy Tyler.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Tracy Tyler of Colonial Heights, VA.; sons, Tristian, Trez, Tyrek and Trenton Tyler; step-daughters, Natalie and Myla; mother, Annette Walker (Bobby); father, Melvin Washington, Jr.; brother, Terance Tyler (Tamesha); sisters, Asia Pettaway and Tearria Washington; step-brother, Cordell Winfield; step-sister, Shakeidia Banks; grandparents, Melvin Washington, Sr. (Sarah), Tom McGee, Jr. (Gail) and Emmette Johnson; aunts, Trina McGee, Rita Stewart (Gerald), Natasha Jefferson and Tisha Lane; uncles, Maurice Lane and Sid Taylor; sister-in-law, Amanda Burns (Jason); brother-in-law, Joseph Bishop; mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Teresa Bishop; devoted friends, Meredith and Veronica, Jason Jones, Andre Lofton, Damon Charity, Darrell Taylor, Yasmin Tyler, Tiffany Washington, Bear Green, Toccorra Charity, Olando Johnson, Teondrey Taylor, Tabyus Taylor, Moonie Taylor, Lisa Jones, Bobby Jones, Bookie Taylor, Brianna Thomas, Anita Tyler, Tammy Allen, Cool C, SamBo Pettaway, Larry Pettaway, Connie Kirby, Dominique Andrews, Sweetpea, Reed Hill, James Roberts, Natasha Spratley, Karen Thomas, Alysia Coleman, Neka Coleman, Shalania Perry, Andrea and Linda Coleman, Pam and Darlene Edmond, Lady Bug and Tisha Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends.

Terral was a professional rapper best-known as Kova Kommander (aka NelSki). Terral was very outgoing and a people person. Terral will truly be missed by so many.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Siani Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of a bright young man that's gone to soon and to your family praying works you all hold your heads up high he only left love here God has you all in his hands God bless you all
Michelle Jackson
Family
June 17, 2020
R.I.Pzz Rest Easy!!!
Lutora
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lacretia Fitzgerald
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
Praying strength for the family
Regina Washington
Family
June 16, 2020
Gone too soon but we cant question God cause he knows best.
Sandra L Washington
Family
June 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayer and God bless.
William Hepburn
Friend
June 15, 2020
RIP My brother
Khadijah Salaam
June 15, 2020
You will be so missed!!! You impacted so many lives!!! Heart of Gold!
GiGi
Friend
June 15, 2020
My condolences goes out to his father Melvin and to the rest of his family..
Renita Zimmerman
Friend
June 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May you rest in paradise!! You will be missed
Daisha & David Harris
Friend
June 15, 2020
U going to be truly missed homeboy
Albert Fields
Friend
June 15, 2020
You always had a smile on your face everytime I saw you & I'll never forget the first "Uh, hello to you too!" You will be missed TT and forever be in our hearts! My condolences, deepest sympathies & prayers to your loved ones. May the Lord help and guide them through these difficult times and be with them through grieving and healing.
Sasha Kramer
Friend
June 15, 2020
May the almighty God comfort your hearts during this time of loss may you find peace
Florine Wheeler
Friend
June 15, 2020
June 15, 2020
IM GOING TO MISS YOU SKI
DAMON CHARITY
Family
June 15, 2020
Annette I am truly sorry to hear of the sudden loss of your son. Sending our deepest condolences and may our prayers help comfort you during this difficult time.
Laverne Thomas
Friend
June 15, 2020
My deepest condolences on the loss of your son. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs
BESSIE HOSKINS
Family
June 14, 2020
Love You Cousin Terral I'm Going To Miss You Dearly Your Smile Your Positive Energy Your Laughs Love You Always Watch Over Us Fly High Cousin Princess❤U
Princess Tyler
Family
June 13, 2020
Meredith
Family
June 13, 2020
Meredith
Family
June 13, 2020
Meredith
Family
June 13, 2020
Brother a person who is there when you need him; someone who picks you up when you fall; a person who sticks up for you when no one else will; a brother is always a friend.
Meredith
Family
June 13, 2020
Studio Time !
Meredith
Family
June 13, 2020
Meredith
Family
June 13, 2020
Terral Ive always wanted nothing but the best for you, we had so many experiences together, we shared a love like neither one of us had ever had, we laughed and cried, we shared heartaches and joy and so much more. I know who meant the most to you and the ones you valued!
May you Rest In Peace!
Meredith
Family
June 13, 2020
Tristian and Trez with Dad
Amanda
June 13, 2020
Friends for life Tracy and Terral
Friends forever great memories
Amanda
June 13, 2020
Tristian and Terral
Amanda Burns
Family
June 13, 2020
lee giles
June 13, 2020
You were definitely the true definition on a friend and I for one will always keep ur name.alive you were a man with dreams who loved his family and will be missed beyond words my prayers go out to his family children and friends I'll never forget the bond we have and the shoulder u gave me to lean on ... He would have given anyone the shirt of his back and I know hes in heaven making music and smiling ear to ear that everyone is doing what they can to help and to make sure that your name will forever live on rest in paradise my friend until we meet again the only peace of mind I have is u and kokos daddy are together again and I know he was smiling when u came thru those gates. it's all apart of gods plans though we may never understand why the good ones are always the first to go .
Casey Cook
Friend
June 12, 2020
Cuz Love d ="
Tiffany Washington
Family
June 12, 2020
Sleep Easy Love d =J=O<þ
Tiffany Washington
Family
June 12, 2020
Kova Kommander AKA Nelski d=J=O<þ
Tiffany Washington
Family
June 12, 2020
Million Dollar Smile d=J=O<þ
Tiffany Washington
Family
June 12, 2020
You will truly be missed. You always had a smile on your face and loved putting a smile on others. You were so kind hearted, genuine, and had love for everybody. You were always willing to help someone and gave just because. Im going to miss our conversations and your daily post to Facebook, you loved to entertain...rap, sing, dance, and crack jokes. Its still hard to process that you are gone but God knows best. Until we meet again, I love you cuz. Please continue to pray for his parents, children, siblings and all the people whos lives he touched ❤
Tiffany Washington
Family
June 10, 2020
Really gonna miss you cousin. You brought so much joy to so many people lives. Kind hearted and a fun loving young man. My condolences to your children. It's hard to believe I'm not gonna see you no more on your live videos. I dont quite understand why you had to leave us too soon. But God knows best. So Fly High Kova Kommander
Jackie Tyler
Family
June 10, 2020
rest easy baby
jessika norwood
Friend
June 10, 2020
Man You had so many dreams of making it with your music your first mix cd I hosted and mix down with plans of doing more work together you truly missed my bro prayers go out to your family till we meet again
Larry Cook
Friend
June 10, 2020
Ski was a amazing man
Pop Tart
Coworker
June 10, 2020
d
Meredith
June 10, 2020
Terral &amp; Trenton
Meredith
