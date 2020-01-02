|
Mr. Terry F. Brown, 53, of 1930 Windsor Road, Petersburg, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 29, 1966 to Jean Brown and the late Frank Rufus Hayes. He was preceded in death by his sister, Starletta Hayes, a loving and devoted aunt, Dorothy Brown and brother-in-law, Kelvin Baskerville.
Terry was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1984; a graduate of Virginia Commonweal University where he joined the brotherhood of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. (Delta Upsilon). Big Blu was well known throughout the confines of VCU and The Commons. Before his declining health Terry worked at William and Mary and recently retired from VCU.
Terry was truly a free spirit and bright light to any path he graced. He was always full of jokes, sarcasm and wisdom. He was well- known as our "family DJ" for all events. He was a great dancer and loved his friends and family with everything in him. His true legacy was the impact he made on everyone's life (The Sadie Brown Education Foundation). He was also the author of a great poetry book titled "I must be going to Heaven because I've been through Hell".
In God's infinite wisdom to call Terry home, he leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted mother, Jean D. Brown; of Petersburg , VA; sisters, Margaret Baskerville, Tasha Brown-Jefferson (Stuart) and Tezerra Chatman all of Petersburg, VA; two brothers, Kevin Bailey and Rufus Hayes both of Petersburg, VA; two god-children; Savion Adamson and Faith Adamson both of Richmond, VA; aunts, Annie Jackson of Petersburg, VA, Inell Green of Richmond, VA, Margaret Johnson, and Shirley Ridgeway (James) of Washington, DC; uncle, Samuel Ridley of Carson, VA; a host of nieces, nephews,cousins, other relatives, co-workers and friends, among them several devoted, Norma Adamson, Talaya Glenn Oxendine, Michelle Yates Johnson, Paul Chew, Cheronda Alkebulan; and a very special shout out to the VCU crew for all you kindness shown to us.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. The interment will be private.
