On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, God looked around His beautiful garden and saw that He needed some painting done on one of His lovely benches, so He decided to call one of His master painter's in the world, Mr. Terry Lee Miles.
Terry Lee Miles was born December 14, 1949 to his lovely parents who preceded him in death Joseph Roland and Queen Sheba Miles along with his brother, Brian Stephen; one aunt, Cleopatra Newman; grandparents, John Wesley, Sr. and Margret Elizabeth; and the love of his life the wind beneath his wings, the apple of his eye, the one who he protected, loved and cherished, his rock and shelled, his :Big Lette", Paulette M. Starke together in love again.
T-Miles enlisted in the United States Army back in 1969, because the Queen said so. So off to the Army he went. He served four years at Fort Jackson, SC, and he also served a tour of duty in Germany.
He confessed Christ at an early age at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Petersburg, VA. Terry was a jack of all trades; it was absolutely nothing he could not do. He was an outstanding painter which was one of his many talents, he worked at the famous Historic Black College, Virginia State University for many years. T-Miles also loved to do carpentry work he could lay any type of floor with or without carpet. He worked on cars and he did landscaping. You could always find a paint brush or a tool box in his hand, and most of all you could always find a camera in his hand.
Terry loved to take pictures, back in the day he was known as the best photographer in the Petersburg and Tri-Cities Area. He was well-known for his capturing the memories of weddings, special events, and famous people coming in the town to the Avenue and the Pink Palace. He was well-gifted as a photographer and his thousand and thousand of pictures and colleges are proof of his work.
He was known for his special whistle that could be heard for miles around that meant to family and friends he was near-by. T-Miles was also known on the Heights as the Godfather of the Heights if you didn't know anything about him mess with Lette, the girls, his sister or anyone in his family, you would soon find out. Terry Miles was known on the 200 block of North Carolina Avenue, where he lived for well over 45 years. As the husband of the block everyone could call him and get their house painted inside or out. He would hang Christmas lights, change tires, unclog toilets or whatever they needed done. His famous saying was, "I ain't no jump Judy, but I'm coming!"
T-Miles leaves to cherish his legacy: five beautiful strong daughters, Wynette "Dukie Luke" Starke of Petersburg, VA, Tonya "Dirty Bert" Starke Roberts (Eric), Taquita "Chunky Mae" Buford Holloway (Ray), Courtney "My Boy" Starke Taylor (Donald) of Chesterfield, VA, ToLoria "Last Drip" Starke of Petersburg, VA; one special bonus child, Bob Ruffin; one and only sister, Josette P. Miles of Newport News, VA; an aunt, Ida Elizabeth Thweatt of Colonial Heights, VA; one uncle, John Wesley Robinson (Diane) of Petersburg, VA; nine grandchildren, Jakari Starke (Chiquila), Armin Harris, Jr., Thomias Tyler, Tylian Tyler, TeArian Tyler, Jakarmin Patterson, J'Mais Patterson, Daverieh Burford and the only granddaughter Caress Jones; one great granddaughter, Jazari Starke; nephew, Joseph "My Guy/Unk" Miles (Claudine) of Atlanta, GA; great nephews, Joseph Miles, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; devoted nieces and nephews who cherished their uncle Terry, Destany "Uncle Terry" Starke McNeil, Robin "Pretty Girl" Starke, Regina "Gina B" Williams, Kevon Starke and Dvari Williams; sisters-in-law, Evonne Starke (Russell) and Linda Starke of Petersburg, VA, Sabrina Starke of Colunbia, SC; brother-in-law, Ronnie Starke, Kerwin Starke (Gloria) of Petersburg, VA; devoted cousins who always checked in on him faithful faithfully throughout his life, Dr. Charlette Fairchild, Danielle Newman, Marvin Williams, Juan Robinson, John Wesley Robinson, Jr. and Karen Fuller who did not play about cousin; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. T-Miles also leaves to cherish his memories devoted and special caregiver, Tylecia Tyce; devoted and special friends, Joe Pellam, Peaches, Little Jimmy, Ronnie Butts, Draws, George and Charles Humphrey, and Sheryl Martin who always pick him up and took him out of town, on fishing trips and would diligently visit, call and check on him weekly when he was in McGuire as well as Riverview; and all the members of the Emperors Social Club.
Terry was not perfect, but he was well respected and loved by any and most of all he was our daddy and we will always love him! Terry's life was full of fun, laughter, and good times, and a lot of funny wisdom and sayings.
Terry L. Miles will always be remembered for the love and protection he gave to all he loved and called family and friends.
Services will be held 12:00 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Suzie Y. Wright, Pastor and the Rev. Lamont Hobbs, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.