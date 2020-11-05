1/1
TERRY LEE MILES
1949 - 2020
On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, God looked around His beautiful garden and saw that He needed some painting done on one of His lovely benches, so He decided to call one of His master painter's in the world, Mr. Terry Lee Miles.

Terry Lee Miles was born December 14, 1949 to his lovely parents who preceded him in death Joseph Roland and Queen Sheba Miles along with his brother, Brian Stephen; one aunt, Cleopatra Newman; grandparents, John Wesley, Sr. and Margret Elizabeth; and the love of his life the wind beneath his wings, the apple of his eye, the one who he protected, loved and cherished, his rock and shelled, his :Big Lette", Paulette M. Starke together in love again.

T-Miles enlisted in the United States Army back in 1969, because the Queen said so. So off to the Army he went. He served four years at Fort Jackson, SC, and he also served a tour of duty in Germany.

He confessed Christ at an early age at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Petersburg, VA. Terry was a jack of all trades; it was absolutely nothing he could not do. He was an outstanding painter which was one of his many talents, he worked at the famous Historic Black College, Virginia State University for many years. T-Miles also loved to do carpentry work he could lay any type of floor with or without carpet. He worked on cars and he did landscaping. You could always find a paint brush or a tool box in his hand, and most of all you could always find a camera in his hand.

Terry loved to take pictures, back in the day he was known as the best photographer in the Petersburg and Tri-Cities Area. He was well-known for his capturing the memories of weddings, special events, and famous people coming in the town to the Avenue and the Pink Palace. He was well-gifted as a photographer and his thousand and thousand of pictures and colleges are proof of his work.

He was known for his special whistle that could be heard for miles around that meant to family and friends he was near-by. T-Miles was also known on the Heights as the Godfather of the Heights if you didn't know anything about him mess with Lette, the girls, his sister or anyone in his family, you would soon find out. Terry Miles was known on the 200 block of North Carolina Avenue, where he lived for well over 45 years. As the husband of the block everyone could call him and get their house painted inside or out. He would hang Christmas lights, change tires, unclog toilets or whatever they needed done. His famous saying was, "I ain't no jump Judy, but I'm coming!"

T-Miles leaves to cherish his legacy: five beautiful strong daughters, Wynette "Dukie Luke" Starke of Petersburg, VA, Tonya "Dirty Bert" Starke Roberts (Eric), Taquita "Chunky Mae" Buford Holloway (Ray), Courtney "My Boy" Starke Taylor (Donald) of Chesterfield, VA, ToLoria "Last Drip" Starke of Petersburg, VA; one special bonus child, Bob Ruffin; one and only sister, Josette P. Miles of Newport News, VA; an aunt, Ida Elizabeth Thweatt of Colonial Heights, VA; one uncle, John Wesley Robinson (Diane) of Petersburg, VA; nine grandchildren, Jakari Starke (Chiquila), Armin Harris, Jr., Thomias Tyler, Tylian Tyler, TeArian Tyler, Jakarmin Patterson, J'Mais Patterson, Daverieh Burford and the only granddaughter Caress Jones; one great granddaughter, Jazari Starke; nephew, Joseph "My Guy/Unk" Miles (Claudine) of Atlanta, GA; great nephews, Joseph Miles, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; devoted nieces and nephews who cherished their uncle Terry, Destany "Uncle Terry" Starke McNeil, Robin "Pretty Girl" Starke, Regina "Gina B" Williams, Kevon Starke and Dvari Williams; sisters-in-law, Evonne Starke (Russell) and Linda Starke of Petersburg, VA, Sabrina Starke of Colunbia, SC; brother-in-law, Ronnie Starke, Kerwin Starke (Gloria) of Petersburg, VA; devoted cousins who always checked in on him faithful faithfully throughout his life, Dr. Charlette Fairchild, Danielle Newman, Marvin Williams, Juan Robinson, John Wesley Robinson, Jr. and Karen Fuller who did not play about cousin; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. T-Miles also leaves to cherish his memories devoted and special caregiver, Tylecia Tyce; devoted and special friends, Joe Pellam, Peaches, Little Jimmy, Ronnie Butts, Draws, George and Charles Humphrey, and Sheryl Martin who always pick him up and took him out of town, on fishing trips and would diligently visit, call and check on him weekly when he was in McGuire as well as Riverview; and all the members of the Emperors Social Club.

Terry was not perfect, but he was well respected and loved by any and most of all he was our daddy and we will always love him! Terry's life was full of fun, laughter, and good times, and a lot of funny wisdom and sayings.

Terry L. Miles will always be remembered for the love and protection he gave to all he loved and called family and friends.

Services will be held 12:00 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Suzie Y. Wright, Pastor and the Rev. Lamont Hobbs, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
12:00 PM
Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. May the love of family, friends and special memories bring you comfort.
Vilma Short
November 3, 2020
Condolences to the Miles family, and my brother from another mother, you will always be remember, we had plenty fun back in the day, and those memories will always be displayed in my heart, Rest In Peace
George Johnson
Friend
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charles Townes
Friend
November 3, 2020
November 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. The Long Family.
laurie long-Jones
Friend
November 2, 2020
It's been a long time coming but.you get to rest in peace
No more pain and suffering
Prayer's go out to the family
Herbert ANDERSON
Classmate
November 1, 2020
Familly of Terry Miles
May the love of friends and family help carry you through your grief. We know that weeping endures for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. RIP
Delores J Bland
November 1, 2020
Terry you will be missed. My brother Carson an Terry friends to the end so many good memories! Condolences to the family.
Jerrel JACKSON
November 1, 2020
My Goodness, Cuz we had some wonderful days back in the day, always a lot of racing cars and of course partying,. will miss you Cuz, my sincere condolences to the family. Rest in Power and Peace.
L. Boneface Anderson
November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020
Condolences to the bereaved family. My tears are flowing for a friend, a great childhood to an adult friend. Terry and I have had many laughs together, and shared tears as well. God rest his Soul in peace! ❤
Kenny Massey
Friend
October 31, 2020
My cousin my brother we had a great run together. From the day I opened my eyes you were there and our bond was made. Through good times and bad you always had my back and never looked for anything in return. You never gave up on me no matter how many times I said I couldn’t do something you said I could. Now after all these years I have to tell you goodbye but I know you haven’t left me, when my time comes you’ll be there waiting with the rest of the family to welcome me so until then I’ll just say see you later.
Marvin Williams
Family
October 30, 2020
To The Family of the late Terry Miles

I was sad to hear of the passing of Terry. He was one of my favorite people. I enjoyed talking with him, because he would always have something funny to say. Cherish the good memories and keep them close to your heart. You all remain in my prayers. Rest In Peace Terry.
Rev Allison Bland Tucker
October 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Toni (Peaches) Battle
Friend
October 30, 2020
My heart hurts for yet another member of your family. I can’t imagine your hurt. Know that you are in my prayers. With deepest condolences and love. Belinda
Belinda Friday
Friend
October 29, 2020
Cleve Richie
Friend
October 29, 2020
We are paying some great times my friend and I will always remember you. Cleve Richie
Harry Richie
Friend
October 29, 2020
May The God of all Comfort bless you with peace through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Florestine Hopkins Billips
Friend
October 29, 2020
so long old friend
ronnie moorefield
Friend
