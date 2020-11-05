My cousin my brother we had a great run together. From the day I opened my eyes you were there and our bond was made. Through good times and bad you always had my back and never looked for anything in return. You never gave up on me no matter how many times I said I couldn’t do something you said I could. Now after all these years I have to tell you goodbye but I know you haven’t left me, when my time comes you’ll be there waiting with the rest of the family to welcome me so until then I’ll just say see you later.

Marvin Williams

Family