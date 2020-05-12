|
Thelma Call Bass, 87, of Stony Creek, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Bluefield, WV, she was the daughter of the late Homer James Call and Faye Ella Lawrence Call. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Abernathy and Evelyn Barnes; and a brother, Homer Call, Jr.
Mrs. Bass was employed with many Elementary Schools throughout Dinwiddie County as a Reading and Clerical Aide. She had a strong passion for children and loved them dearly. She was a faithful member of Concord United Methodist Church serving as a devoted Sunday School Teacher for decades.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her beloved husband of 67 years, William Carlton Bass; daughter, Sue Ellen Kennedy; grandchildren, Shelley Campbell (Jeffrey), and Brent Lewis (Angela); great-granddaughter, Olivia Lewis; sister, Nancy Rideout; and brother, Howard Call.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Bass Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Concord United Methodist Church, C/O Alice Spiers 25713 Courthouse Rd., Stony Creek, VA 23882. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2020