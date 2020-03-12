Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400

THELMA ELIZABETH BATTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA ELIZABETH BATTS Obituary
Thelma Elizabeth Batts, 73, of Prince George, Va., passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born to the late Alfred and Mary Watko. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Jolly. Elizabeth was a hairdresser for many years. She loved working in her yard, growing beautiful flowers and sitting on her porch enjoying nature. She is survived by her son, Chad Jolly (Mary); loving companion and dear friend, Dean Batts; five grandchildren, Dalton Jolly, Abigail Jolly, Loren Jolly, Haley Jolly and Sydney Jolly; three sisters, Barbara Azar, Judy Brockwell (Roland) and Paige Dancy (Roger) and brother, Alfred Watko (Ellen). Services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -