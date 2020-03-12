|
Thelma Elizabeth Batts, 73, of Prince George, Va., passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born to the late Alfred and Mary Watko. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Jolly. Elizabeth was a hairdresser for many years. She loved working in her yard, growing beautiful flowers and sitting on her porch enjoying nature. She is survived by her son, Chad Jolly (Mary); loving companion and dear friend, Dean Batts; five grandchildren, Dalton Jolly, Abigail Jolly, Loren Jolly, Haley Jolly and Sydney Jolly; three sisters, Barbara Azar, Judy Brockwell (Roland) and Paige Dancy (Roger) and brother, Alfred Watko (Ellen). Services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020