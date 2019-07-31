|
Mrs. Thelma J. Stringfield, 84, of Wakefield, VA, was called home to glory by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. She was a loving mother, grandmother, godmother and a dedicated aunt.
Thelma was born on August 16, 1936, to the late Mattie Stewart and James Ellis of Wakefield, VA. She attended Sussex County Public Schools. She was a member of Pocahontas Temple Baptist Church of Wakefield, VA. Thelma was employed by Waverly Nursing Home in Waverly, VA, until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Stringfield; one sister, Florine Morgan; four brothers, Raymond Ellis, Ernest Ellis, Linwood and Lawrence Ellis.
Thelma leaves to cherish her memory: a son, Barry Ellis of Petersburg; three grandchildren, Deshawn and DeCarlos Ellis, both of Wakefield, and Na'Keen Morse of Petersburg; two great-grandchildren, Kamorn Ellis and Khylee Neal of Wakefield; one goddaughter, Jennifer Griffin of Wakefield; four brothers-in-law, Jack Stringfield (Mary), John Stringfield (Cheryl) and Freddie Stringfield (Sandy), all of Wakefield, and Jerome Stringfield (Jean) of Surry; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Holloman and Elizabeth, both of Wakefield; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends. Among the friends a very special and supportive person, Kenoria Neal of Wakefield, VA.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Pocahontas Temple Baptist Church, 10234 Branch Street, Wakefield, VA. The interment to follow at Booker T. Memorial Cemetery.
