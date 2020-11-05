Psalms 34:17 "The righteous cry out, and the LORD hears, and delivers them out of all their troubles." KJV
God heard Thelma L. Johnson's cry and HE answered her on October 30, 2020. God knew she needed rest. Thelma was born to the late Ernest Wade and Adell Booker Coleman in Ford, VA on May 1, 1934.
At the pearly gates she will wait to see her husband, Clarence Johnson; son, Wayne Andre Johnson; her only brother, Thaddeaus Coleman and his wife, Irene and their daughter, Dorothy. Don't we want to get there?
Thelma graduated from Dinwiddie Training School, class of 1953 (now Dinwiddie High School) . She retired from Midway Elementary School after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Mount Poole Baptist Church, Ford, VA and sang in the Senior Choir.
Sheila her devoted and caring daughter, will forever cherish their long talks, her wisdom and just being together. She was grandma to her devoted grandson, Andre and his devoted wife, Talayia and her loving great grandsons, Cameron and Christian. Missing her already is her sweet dog, Taz. Thelma leaves to cherish her memories: a sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson. Memories of their aunt will be cherished by her devoted nephew, Leonard Coleman who was always willing to lend a hand and her great nephew, Derrick Coleman. Paulette Belle, her devoted niece will always cherish the times spent with her aunt whom she called Sister. They especially enjoyed making the delicious homemade fruit cakes together for family and friends to enjoy. Thelma was NaNa to her devoted godson and great nephew, Derrick Belle, and her devoted great niece, Krystina Belle. Thelma was Ma to Martha Kay Pulley-Jones whom she gave much love and wisdom to throughout the years.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Ms. Bessie Stokes for her many years of caring and loving Thelma. Thelma became grandma to Nikita Mickens who cared for her until her transition. Her special friends include: Millie Spicely, Edmonia Lewis, Samuel and Shelia Johnson, Schreal and Shonda Weaver, Diane and Cornell Wilson.
There are other nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss Thelma L. Johnson.
The will of God is done!
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Bernard Chaney, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.