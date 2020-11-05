1/1
THELMA L. JOHNSON
1934 - 2020
Psalms 34:17 "The righteous cry out, and the LORD hears, and delivers them out of all their troubles." KJV

God heard Thelma L. Johnson's cry and HE answered her on October 30, 2020. God knew she needed rest. Thelma was born to the late Ernest Wade and Adell Booker Coleman in Ford, VA on May 1, 1934.

At the pearly gates she will wait to see her husband, Clarence Johnson; son, Wayne Andre Johnson; her only brother, Thaddeaus Coleman and his wife, Irene and their daughter, Dorothy. Don't we want to get there?

Thelma graduated from Dinwiddie Training School, class of 1953 (now Dinwiddie High School) . She retired from Midway Elementary School after 35 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Mount Poole Baptist Church, Ford, VA and sang in the Senior Choir.

Sheila her devoted and caring daughter, will forever cherish their long talks, her wisdom and just being together. She was grandma to her devoted grandson, Andre and his devoted wife, Talayia and her loving great grandsons, Cameron and Christian. Missing her already is her sweet dog, Taz. Thelma leaves to cherish her memories: a sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson. Memories of their aunt will be cherished by her devoted nephew, Leonard Coleman who was always willing to lend a hand and her great nephew, Derrick Coleman. Paulette Belle, her devoted niece will always cherish the times spent with her aunt whom she called Sister. They especially enjoyed making the delicious homemade fruit cakes together for family and friends to enjoy. Thelma was NaNa to her devoted godson and great nephew, Derrick Belle, and her devoted great niece, Krystina Belle. Thelma was Ma to Martha Kay Pulley-Jones whom she gave much love and wisdom to throughout the years.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Ms. Bessie Stokes for her many years of caring and loving Thelma. Thelma became grandma to Nikita Mickens who cared for her until her transition. Her special friends include: Millie Spicely, Edmonia Lewis, Samuel and Shelia Johnson, Schreal and Shonda Weaver, Diane and Cornell Wilson.

There are other nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss Thelma L. Johnson.

The will of God is done!

Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Bernard Chaney, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angelique S Gilliam
November 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I remember her at Midway Elementary School. She always served you with a Smile. Rest in Heaven.

e will love you and miss you always.
Connie Wilkerson Harper
Friend
November 4, 2020
To Shelia & other family members: My deepest condolences are extended to each of you. May God continue to grant you peace, strength and comfort to you now and the days ahead.
Robin Ellis
November 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Juanita Clarke Edmonds
Friend
November 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cynthia Claiborne
Friend
November 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Machelle Vaughan
Neighbor
November 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linwood ''Skinner'' Jones, Jr.
Acquaintance
