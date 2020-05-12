|
Deaconess Thelma L. Shaw Jones, 82 died Wednesday, May 6, at her residence in Claremont, VA.
She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church, Burrowsville, VA where she served faithfully.
Survivors include her husband, Vernell "Rock" Jones Sr; three daughters Sheila Allen (Eddie), Deborah Flowers (Michael), Vanessa Howell (Alonzo); three sons Vernell Jones Jr. (fiancée Natalie), Mario Jones and Lamont Jones; grandchildren Kavonia Jones, Jarrell Clanton, Shavonne Jones, Ashlie Roney (Will), Christopher Allen, Joy Jones, Tatyana Jones, and Joshua Jones; great-grandchildren Arin and Autumn Roney; sisters-in-law Rebecca Shaw, Ennie Shaw, Mildred Ellis Boothe, and Dorothy Hill; devoted caregivers Thelma Faye Shaw (niece), Laura Reed-Byrd and Evangelist Evelyn Holmes; and countless loving nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and neighbors.
The Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the medical facilities and staff that supported us during this time.
A walk-through viewing will be held at the Morning Star Baptist Church 19121 Brandon Road Spring Grove, VA 23881 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m..
A Celebration of Life graveside/drive-in service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church 19121 Brandon Road Spring Grove, VA. Rev. Dr. Robert Elliott, Jr. will officiate.
SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE COVERING GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED FOR BOTH SERVICES.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 12, 2020