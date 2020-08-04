Mrs. Thelma Lee Jones Edwards, 86, of 51510 Brick Road, Carson, VA. Lovingly known as "Thelma," came into this world on January 22, 1934, in Dinwiddie County, VA, the oldest daughter of the late Elizabeth Mitchel Jones and Charles Jones, Sr. children. Thelma transitioned to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, July 31, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Thelma was an active member of the Gravel Run Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, Virginia. She loved studying God's word daily. She loved to shop and enjoyed conversations with her friends at the National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE), and the Senior Citizens Center at Tabernacle Community Life Center. In her early years she traveled with her grandmother, Grandma Lizzie, a dedicated steadfast abolitionist organizer for her community.
Thelma Jones Edwards received her elementary and secondary school education from the Dinwiddie County Public School System. The Commonwealth of Virginia recognized and retired her with 30 years of continuous service, from Virginia State University, in the Department of Hospitality.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Fitzhugh Edwards, Jr.; one son, Hebert Lee Johnson, Jr.; two brothers, Collis I. Jones, Sr. (Doll Baby) and Benjamin Jones; and one sister, Helen Jones Myrick.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her devoted children, Florine Johnson of Prince George, VA, Brenda L. Johnson-Pullen (Harvey) of Silver Spring, MD, Lonnie T. Johnson (Mary) of Ettrick, VA, and Wendell Edwards of Stony Creek, VA. Thelma also cherished and loved her grandchildren, Veronica Brooks of Petersburg, VA, Diante Johnson of Chester VA, Jasmine Pullen of Silver Spring, MD, and Harvey Pullen, Jr. of Springfield MA. Also cherishing her memories: devoted sisters and brothers-in-laws, Virgie Bonner (the late Harrison Jr.) of Petersburg, VA, Richard T. Edwards (the late Ruth Edwards) of Carson, VA, Booker Edwards (Ida) of Petersburg, VA, Mary White (the late Raymond) of Dinwiddie, VA, Elise Johnson (the late Ernest) of Carson, VA, Grace Harper (the late Ernest) and Ann Harper (Charles) of Dinwiddie, VA; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Thelma lived a full and complete life. Indeed, she did what she wanted to do in the time that God had ordained her to live. She was a loving Mother and grandmother, who showed compassion and encouragement always to her family. We will miss her very much.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Larry Brown, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
