Thelma R. Patio was the fourth child of Percy and Willie Roberson born November 11, 1932. She confessed her love for Christ at an early age. She moved to Chicago, IL, and joined the Wesley United Methodist Church and served as church treasurer for a long period of time. She was married to the late Charles Patio who was the love of her life.
She moved to Petersburg, VA in 2008 where she joined the St. Mark United Methodist Church and attended regularly until her health starting failing. She also attended The Olive Branch Baptist Church Wednesday Bible Study taught by the Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam and was affectionately known as "Aunt Thelma". Thelma had a radiant smile that brighten a room. She loved going out to eat after Bible Study and an annual Birthday Club was formed to celebrate each birthday. Always in attendance James and Bernice Wyche, Evelyn, Germaine and Alonzo Oliver, and Loretta Blocker and a host of others. Lemon cake was always shared with the staff of Golden Corral Staff.
She carried this scripture in her wallet, "Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day's own trouble be sufficient for the day" and This Thought for the Day. "Don't let eagerness about what God may do tomorrow keep you from seeing what God is doing today."
She leaves to cherish her memories her only daughter, Imogene Simmons of Petersburg, VA; grandson, Vincent Gage of Quincy MA; caregivers, devoted niece and nephew-in-law, Bernice and James Wyche of Dinwiddie, VA; nieces, Willie Mae Brown (Bill) of Ettrick, VA, Gladys Jones (Albert) of Prince George, VA, Ella Charles (Michael) of Queen Creek, AZ; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be announced at a later time by the family.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2020