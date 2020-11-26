1/1
THELMA SHANDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THELMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Thelma Shands 91, of Stony Creek, Virginia entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, Petersburg, VA,
She was born November 30, 1928, in Sussex County, VA to the late Lew Wallace and Helen Tucker and was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Roosevelt Shands.
Mrs. Shands had a passion for sewing. She made clothing and quilts for many in the community. She also worked along with her husband on their farm.
She was a former member of Stony Creek Rescue Squad and Stony Creek Improvement Association.
At an early age, she confessed Christ and was baptized September 1941 at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. She was a member of the Senior Choir. Mrs. Shands sung many solos and her favorite was "In Times Like These". After the passing of her husband she later moved her membership to St. John Baptist Church as she would say "with her boys".
She was a long-time member of the former Queen Elizabeth Chapter #191 order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliation, Stony Creek, VA, Sister-Sister and Missionary Ministries.
She was known for her quiet spirit and soft voice. She loved to and could read exceptionally well even in her declining illness.
She was preceded in death by her siblings; Lawrence Tucker, James Tucker and Ardelia Shands; grandson, Michael Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Marsha Shands.
Mrs. Shands leaves to cherish her fond memories, four devoted sons of Stony Creek, VA., Elliott Shands (Rosalyn), Sherman Shands, Martin Shands, and Rudolph Shands(Gail); four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Lucille Hall, Mattie Neaves, Melinee Neaves, Celestine Robinson, Shirley Bailey and Sandra Parham for the excellent care given to our loved one and our family.
Public viewing will be Noon – 6;00pm, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Stony Creek, VA.
Graveside Homegoing Service will be 12Noon, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Herbert Holly II, Officiating.
Family and friends will assemble at 10:45am the day of the service at Jones Funeral 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA (434)246-3171. www.jonespeacefuneralhome.com
****Please follow CDC Guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing****

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Peace Funeral Home - Stony Creek
13013 Park Avenue
Stony Creek, VA 23882
(434) 246-6446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Peace Funeral Home - Stony Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Bailey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved