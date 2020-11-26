Mrs. Thelma Shands 91, of Stony Creek, Virginia entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, Petersburg, VA,
She was born November 30, 1928, in Sussex County, VA to the late Lew Wallace and Helen Tucker and was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Roosevelt Shands.
Mrs. Shands had a passion for sewing. She made clothing and quilts for many in the community. She also worked along with her husband on their farm.
She was a former member of Stony Creek Rescue Squad and Stony Creek Improvement Association.
At an early age, she confessed Christ and was baptized September 1941 at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. She was a member of the Senior Choir. Mrs. Shands sung many solos and her favorite was "In Times Like These". After the passing of her husband she later moved her membership to St. John Baptist Church as she would say "with her boys".
She was a long-time member of the former Queen Elizabeth Chapter #191 order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliation, Stony Creek, VA, Sister-Sister and Missionary Ministries.
She was known for her quiet spirit and soft voice. She loved to and could read exceptionally well even in her declining illness.
She was preceded in death by her siblings; Lawrence Tucker, James Tucker and Ardelia Shands; grandson, Michael Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Marsha Shands.
Mrs. Shands leaves to cherish her fond memories, four devoted sons of Stony Creek, VA., Elliott Shands (Rosalyn), Sherman Shands, Martin Shands, and Rudolph Shands(Gail); four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Lucille Hall, Mattie Neaves, Melinee Neaves, Celestine Robinson, Shirley Bailey and Sandra Parham for the excellent care given to our loved one and our family.
Public viewing will be Noon – 6;00pm, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Stony Creek, VA.
Graveside Homegoing Service will be 12Noon, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Herbert Holly II, Officiating.
Family and friends will assemble at 10:45am the day of the service at Jones Funeral 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA (434)246-3171. www.jonespeacefuneralhome.com
****Please follow CDC Guidelines for facial coverings and social distancing****