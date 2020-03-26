|
Thelma V. Keys, 64, departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, around 12:10 p.m. at the Battlefield Park Nursing Home in Petersburg, VA.
Thelma was a faithful and dedicated member of the Power of Faith Christian Center Church, where her brother, Bishop W.L. Roach, was the Pastor. She attended church faithfully, every time the doors were open until her health started failing. Thelma accepted Jesus Christ in her life several years ago and was baptized and confessed the Word of God.
Thelma was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Roach, and mother, Virgie Mae Walker Roach; two brothers, Robert Roach (Buck) and William Henry Roach (Booboo); grandmother, Lula Mae Heath Roach who raised her; a number of deceased aunts, one in which she was named after, along with a number of uncles.
Thelma leaves two children, John Alonzo Roach (Boogie) and Deidra Marie Keys; husband, Wilber Alex Keys; two siblings, Gloria Jean Jackson Martin (Sugarfoot) AL and Dr. Pastor Walter L. Roach (Babro) Carolyn; last living aunt, Florence Roach (Leonard); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins (some devoted), devoted friends and loved ones that kept in touch with her.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 12 Noon at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 4745 Mt. Sinai Rd., Prince George, VA. Restricted public viewing will be Friday, March 27, 2020, from 2pm-6pm.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. 23803 (804) 732-7841.Online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020