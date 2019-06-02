|
Mrs. Thelma W. Bonner, affectionately known as "Doll" of Petersburg, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Thelma was born to the late Sandy Vernie and Lillian Briggs Washington on December 15, 1930. She was marred to the late Clarence E. Bonner until his death on September 1, 2000, which was also their wedding anniversary.
She retired from Southside Virginia Training Center after 27 years of service. She was a life-long member of Providence Baptist Church; however, after moving to Petersburg in 1973, she began attending Tabernacle Baptist Church until her health began to decline.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Aretha W. Tazewell and a niece, Constance Tazewell-Smith.
Thelma is survived by her only daughter, Lenice Bonner of Petersburg; one stepson, Huston Summers (Diana) of Plano, TX; four grandchildren, Franklin Clanton III (Tiffany) and Tiera Clanton, both of Petersburg, VA, Derrick Bonner of Fayetteville, NC and Andrea Summers of Colonial Heights, VA; one niece, Patricia Tazewell of Petersburg; one great niece, Alexis Smith of Norfolk, VA; one great nephew, Gregory L. Smith Jr. of Petersburg; sister-in-law, Daisy Baugh of Petersburg and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs Sr., eulogist. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 2 to June 3, 2019