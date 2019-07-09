|
Mr. Theodore Earl Jackson, 39, formerly of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Nevada.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Rock Church, 2301 County Drive, Petersburg, Virginia. Burial will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Floral tributes and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff, Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M.Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 9, 2019