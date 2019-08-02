|
Mr. Theodore Gray of Petersburg, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
Theodore was a native of Surry County, VA, and graduated from Luther P. Jackson High School in Surry, VA. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S Army and retired after 20 years of service. Upon a brief retirement from the military, he went to work at Defense General Supply Center in Richmond, VA, retiring after 20 years of service.
He was also a member of the Military Retirees Club in Petersburg for a number of years. Until his health started to decline, he was a member of the Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Gray and Anne Mae Claiborne; brothers, John Willis, William Henry and George Fray; sisters, Corrine Warren, Dora Payadue and Leander Gray.
Theodore is survived by his wife, Doris Maple Gray; son, Ugonda Gray (Brianna) of Richmond; sister, Annie Sue Gray of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren, Hezekiah, Jayon, and Kailah Gray, all of Richmond; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives, friends, and in-laws.
Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA. Rev. Leroy Cherry, Pastor, Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, officiating. Interment will follow at the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia Court House, VA 23002. Family has requested no home visitations.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Sr., funeral director. Online condolences submitted to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019