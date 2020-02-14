Home

THEODORE EDWARDS
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
THEODORE L. EDWARDS SR. Obituary
Mr. Theodore L. Edwards, Sr., affectionately known as "Boo Daddy" of 10 School Court, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Theodore was born on April 10, 1933, to the late Leonard F. Edwards and Willie L. Edwards. He was a member of Union Branch Baptist Church, Chesterfield, VA, where he confessed Christ at an early age.

Theodore was preceded in death by a devoted wife, Mrs. Lecolia V. Edwards; a brother, Louis Lee; brothers-in-law, John Stokes and James Murray; and nephew, Claiborne Edwards, Jr.

He worked at Petersburg Public School Maintenance Department for 31½ years. He could fix anything that had broken down from city vehicles to lawn mowers. He also worked at the Carver High School, Chester, VA, for a number of years where he had outstanding service and support of faculty and students. He also worked at Baxter Janitorial Service for several years. Theodore loved fishing, going on trips and most of all being around his family and friends.

Theodore leaves to cherish his memories: five devoted children, Carolyn E. Shands and Denise Lambert of Petersburg, Pamela E. North (Judas) of Youngsville, NC, Wanda E. Grice of Georgia and Theodore L. Edwards, Jr. (LaQuitta) of Greensboro, NC; seven grandchildren, LaSharn E. Felder (Shawn) of South Carolina, Antoine Edwards (Iesha) of Texas, Keyon L. Edwards, Sr. of North Carolina, James E. Lambert, Jr. of Petersburg, Sha'ira Khyah (Yah-Yah) of North Carolina, JuVaul North of Youngsville, NC, and Dewantá Grice (Pamela) of Georgia; twenty great grandchildren; one brother, Claiborne Edwards, Sr. (Alcenier) of Chesterfield; sister, Arlene Murray of Fort Washington, MD; uncle Perry Briggs of Richmond; sister-in-law, Rose White of Petersburg, and Etta Lee of Bronx, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; devoted friend, Mrs. Ethel Clanton of Dinwiddie; caregivers, Robin Powell, Dorothy Whipple, Carol Taylor and the School Court family.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

In lieu of floral arrangements, monetary donations may be sent to the , 201 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 in memory of Theodore Edwards, Sr.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
