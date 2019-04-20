|
Theresa Ann Heath, 83, of Disputanta, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Linwood William Diacont and Helen Theresa Parker Diacont. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Clayton Heath Sr. and brothers, Pete Diacont, Bobby Diacont and Charles Diacont. Mrs. Heath was employed with C&P Telephone Company, retiring after many years of service. She is survived by her son, Jerry Clayton Heath Jr. and his wife, Kathy; grandsons, Matt Heath and Will Heath; brothers, Danny Diacont and his wife, Triena, and Walter "Phil" Diacont. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019