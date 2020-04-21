|
It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa Elmore Hatcher announces the passing of their treasured loved one, Theresa Hatcher, following a prolonged illness on April 16, 2020 at the age of 56.
Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Scott Hatcher, mother, Gloria Elmore, and brother, Raymond Elmore Jr. (Diane) of Petersburg, Virginia. Theresa leaves behind her adoring sons Hunter Hatcher, Matthew Fleshman (Cindy), Mark Fleshman (Leigh) and five grandchildren: August, Grayson, Pierson, Bryson and Carolin; Nieces and nephews, Becky, Tripp and Nick Elmore, Austin (Emily) and Colton Smith; Sister-in-law, Sherri Smith (Bruce); In-laws, William and Josephine Hatcher; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins that were dear to her heart.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Raymond Elmore.
Theresa will be remembered for her love of family and friends. Along with her generous and loving spirit. She was the matriarch of her family and the "Queen of Bling." Her smile was like a ray of sunshine when she walked into a room.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020