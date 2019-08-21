|
On Friday, August 16, 2019, at 12:55 am, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Ms. Theresa Evelyn Gilliam Dickens, also known as "Tee."
Ms. Theresa Evelyn Gilliam Dickens, age 79, of 250 Flank Road, Room 105, Petersburg, VA, departed this life at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
She was born September 3, 1940; the daughter of the late Waverly and Nellie (Jackson) Gilliam of Ford, VA.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Eddie Gilliam, Herman Gilliam, Rozelia (Gilliam) Hayes, Leroy Gilliam, William Gilliam, Clarence Gilliam, Arthur Gilliam, Gracie Bland, and Theodore Gilliam.
She joined Mount Poole Baptist Church at an early age. Later, she fellowshipped with many tri-city churches during her stay at the nursing home.
She graduated from Southside High School "Class of 1961." She was an employee of Brown and Williamson for many years. She worked at the Petersburg Home for Ladies and took on many Private Duty cases along with other jobs too numerous to name.
She had many hobbies which included stamps and coins collection, gardening, reading and collecting books and magazines, sewing, reading and receiving cards and letters, lover of antiques, fine furniture, jewelry, and elegant china. She loved expensive and wonderful fragrances and collected them. She enjoyed keeping a clean house, Shopping on Bus trips, at Boutiques, at yard sales going to the Elegant store: (Thalhimers, Sears, JC Penneys, and the favorite where "Saxon Shoes and Macy's". She was a lady of class wearing sunglasses and fancy hats. She enjoyed walking while enjoying animals (especially the birds). She attended Theatrical and Stage Plays. Everyday represented a different style. Most of all, She had words of wisdom by saying exactly what was on her mind.
She leaves to mourn her brothers, Herbert Gilliam (Evelyn) of Ettrick, VA, and James Ivory Gilliam of Ford, VA. In addition to a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, a devoted sister-in-law/caregiver the late (Jearline Gilliam) and a devoted niece/caregiver Angelique S. Gilliam of Colonial Heights, VA; along with caregivers Lisa M. Brown/LaShawn M. Williams of Henrico, VA.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg. Burial will follow at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, Ford, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019