On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Mr. Thomas A. Edmonds, Sr. was called home from labor to reward after a long life characterized by integrity, loyalty, service, and commitment.
Mr. Edmonds was born the sixth of seven children on September 26, 1931 to the late Joseph B. Edmonds, Sr. and Ruth Berry Edmonds. As a child, he and his siblings helped his mother raise a garden and chickens while his father worked at a sawmill during the day. As an adult, continued to garden, and each year, Mr. Edmonds grew cucumbers, tomatoes, and squash.
As Mr. Edmonds' parents encouraged their children to pursue excellence in education, he attended a two-room school from grades 1st through 7th. He then attended high school at Dinwiddie Industrial Training School ultimately graduating third in his class of 66 students in 1949. In retrospect, this accomplishment coincides with comments often made about Mr. Edmonds' intellectual capacity throughout the years. In describing his hair loss in later years, family and friends would often comment, "grass doesn't grow on a busy street." Following high school, Mr. Edmonds attended then Virginia State College majoring in Industrial Education.
His time at Virginia State College was cut short in 1951 when he was drafted to serve in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Mr. Edmonds received training in aircraft mechanics in Amarillo, Texas. He was then selected to instruct other service personnel on jet mechanics, aircraft instruments, hydraulics, and aeronautical theory. During a two-week furlough, Mr. Edmonds returned home in July 1952 to marry Mary Catherine Newsome of Chesterfield. They remained married until her passing in December 2010. From their marriage, three children were born – June Edmonds Parham, Donna Edmonds Wilson, and Thomas Edmonds, Jr.
Upon returning home from his military service, Mr. Edmonds began working as a contractor in the masonry field. In 1972, he started his own masonry business where he worked until his retirement. Mr. Edmonds often enjoyed riding through the tri-city area pointing out the buildings and other products of his craftmanship to his family. Unsurprisingly, Mr. Edmonds was great at building and repairing things in general. If something was broken, he would take a few minutes to assess what needed to be done and then go get his tool box. In no time, it was fixed.
From an early age, Mr. Edmonds was a devoted Christian and church servant. He was a lifelong member of Springfield Baptist Church where he served as deacon, treasurer, and Sunday School teacher. Mr. Edmonds rarely missed a Sunday service and frequently attended Bible study. Additionally, if there was inclement weather during the night, his devotion to Springfield Baptist Church often spurred him to get out of bed to go check on the church to make sure everything was intact. In addition to serving in his church, Mr. Edmonds served his community as a Scout Leader, the President of the Dinwiddie Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a local election judge.
Mr. Edmonds is preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. Edmonds; his parents; five siblings; his daughter, June E. Parham; and his son-in-law, Dwight H. Wilson, II. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted daughter Donna E. Wilson; his son Thomas Edmonds, Jr.; his sister, Geraldine Spicely; his grandchildren, Wanda Parham-Payne (Rodney Payne, Jr.), Ronald Parham, Jr., Jasmine Wilson (Holmar Filipsson), and Jessica Wilson; one great-grandson, Rodney Payne, III; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Thompson (Clifton Thompson, Sr.); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Simply put, he was as good as they come.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 11 AM, at the Chapel of the J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Interment to follow with Military Honors at the Sunset Memorial Park, Chester.
Services may be viewed by live stream on Friday.
