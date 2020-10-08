TT...I just can't believe you are gone. I just talked to you. Now you are gone so suddenly; gone way too soon. TT you have always been a good friend to me. You were always there to listen and give me good advice. You were always genuine and brutally honest with me even when I didn't want to hear it. This was good for me because it built more character in me and made me stronger and wiser over the years. . you will be missed. Love you. Your intentions were always coming from a good place. And to his family, I send my condolences to all of you especially to his kids, mother and his brother Pooh. God Bless and much love. I will always be there if you all need anything. I just can't believe you are gone!!



Friend