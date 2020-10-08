Mr. Thomas Antonio Tyler, affectionately known as "Tony", departed this life suddenly on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 48 years old. Tony was born August 28, 1972, in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Tyler; sister, Erica Brown; maternal grandmother, Gladys Gorham; paternal grandparents, John and Aliene Tyler; and aunt, Barbara Tyler.
Tony attended Petersburg High School. Anyone that knew Tony or encountered his presence was easily attracted to his fun-loving spirit, and willingness to help anyone. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Tony loved his family and enjoyed getting together for a good laugh. He was a man with a heart bigger than his body and was always willing to extend a hand to others. He believed in living life to the fullest, then creating a next level if THAT wasn't big enough. He was always looking to expand on a business endeavor.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Bessie Tyler; one loving devoted brother, Timothy "Smalls" Tyler; children, Asia Hicks, Antaeyvious Motten, Trandon Tyler, Emory Delane, Jamarian Bates, Shakira Batts, AnTae Motten, Aric Motton, Jamarian Bates, Thomias Tyler, Tylian Tyler, Te'ahrian Tyler, Gianni Tyler, Gisele Tyler, Ashley, and Tyonna Davis. five grandchildren, Leanah and R'riyana Tyler, Rylann, Elijah and Emilio Delane; maternal aunts and uncles, Patricia Davis (Bobby), Ann Gorham, Debbie Gorham, and Mary Hagans (Orlando) all of North Carolina, Benjamin Gorham of Texas, Charlie Gorham of South Carolina, and Jervona Gorham (Terry) of California; paternal aunts and uncles, Bessie Hoskins of Maryland, Alien Tyler of Washington, DC, Catherine Tyler of Hopewell, VA, and Archard Tyler (Ida) of Chesterfield, VA. Tony touched the lives of many friends too numerous to count, and left lasting impressions throughout Petersburg, Hopewell, Richmond, Tidewater, and North Carolina. He will truly be missed by all.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Tyrone Jackson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.