THOMAS ANTONIO TYLER
1972 - 2020
Mr. Thomas Antonio Tyler, affectionately known as "Tony", departed this life suddenly on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 48 years old. Tony was born August 28, 1972, in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Tyler; sister, Erica Brown; maternal grandmother, Gladys Gorham; paternal grandparents, John and Aliene Tyler; and aunt, Barbara Tyler.

Tony attended Petersburg High School. Anyone that knew Tony or encountered his presence was easily attracted to his fun-loving spirit, and willingness to help anyone. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Tony loved his family and enjoyed getting together for a good laugh. He was a man with a heart bigger than his body and was always willing to extend a hand to others. He believed in living life to the fullest, then creating a next level if THAT wasn't big enough. He was always looking to expand on a business endeavor.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Bessie Tyler; one loving devoted brother, Timothy "Smalls" Tyler; children, Asia Hicks, Antaeyvious Motten, Trandon Tyler, Emory Delane, Jamarian Bates, Shakira Batts, AnTae Motten, Aric Motton, Jamarian Bates, Thomias Tyler, Tylian Tyler, Te'ahrian Tyler, Gianni Tyler, Gisele Tyler, Ashley, and Tyonna Davis. five grandchildren, Leanah and R'riyana Tyler, Rylann, Elijah and Emilio Delane; maternal aunts and uncles, Patricia Davis (Bobby), Ann Gorham, Debbie Gorham, and Mary Hagans (Orlando) all of North Carolina, Benjamin Gorham of Texas, Charlie Gorham of South Carolina, and Jervona Gorham (Terry) of California; paternal aunts and uncles, Bessie Hoskins of Maryland, Alien Tyler of Washington, DC, Catherine Tyler of Hopewell, VA, and Archard Tyler (Ida) of Chesterfield, VA. Tony touched the lives of many friends too numerous to count, and left lasting impressions throughout Petersburg, Hopewell, Richmond, Tidewater, and North Carolina. He will truly be missed by all.

Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Tyrone Jackson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
October 8, 2020
Take your rest Tony God knew best. You will be missed. Bessie and Pooh you're in our prayers and thoughts. ❤❤❤❤
Edwina Knight
Family
October 8, 2020
Another down to earth friend gone to soon may your soul Rest In Peace .I will miss hearing your favorite line .. Love you bro
VictoriA Candis
Friend
October 8, 2020
I can’t express how I’m feeling. It’s so hard for me to say goodbye. I can go on & on for days of what you meant to me and so many others but I can honestly say you were my friend, We would talk for hours. I’m going to miss our daily talks about your new ventures, life, fashion, Real Estate, talking smack & laughing until I cried. Thank you for being my friend. Rest easy King T. I love you.
Demetria &#8220;Dee&#8221; Rogers
Friend
October 8, 2020
A True Friend! Will Be Missed
Ronald Moorefield
Friend
October 7, 2020
Rest in Heaven old friend.
LaJuane May
Friend
October 7, 2020
Rest In Peace cousin❤
Katrina Pettaway
Family
October 7, 2020
My heart was saddened to hear of your passing. I haven’t seen you in year but looking back on your age you really did have a old soul because I thought you were some years older than me. I will miss see you smile that would light up a room. And also You and Jr picking with me. You have earn your crown my friend wear it Proudly. RIP Tony
Dianna Charity
Family
October 7, 2020
Gone too soon! My condolences to the family. May God Comfort You All!
Kay Jones
Friend
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda Bailey
Friend
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I know (because I have been here several times) that loosing someone is very difficult. You never forget them and there will be days that you will cry uncontrollably and days that you laugh at memories. Just hold on to the best memories and cherish the time that you did have with him. He will be missed by many, but never forgotten by you.
Keyshane
Friend
October 7, 2020
Another Good Brother Gone To Soon. RIP TONY
Vernice McMillan
Family
October 7, 2020
Rest in the Father's arms. You will truly be missed.
Butts Rhonda
October 7, 2020
Rest well brother. For the short time I knew you, I sincerely enjoyed your company and our conversations. I will I need miss you.
Tommy Woodfin
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
Gone so suddenly...My heart aches.He was a good man, I met tony way back in the 80's wen i was living in croatan apartment, I had alot of respect for him because he was a go getter ....so many memories I will never forgot...
Malisha Haynes
Friend
October 6, 2020
Lord, be with the family in the coming days they need your presence and your comfort. The spirit of the Lord is all around ,lean upon his Grace and Mercy!!! So sorry for your lost. RIP Tony
Wendy Noel
Friend
October 6, 2020
Tony I'm so glad we met up recently it was a long time we talk and it seemed like we couldn't catch up thx for the pasta salad we always had good times together may you R.I.P. Love You Always
MO/Pam Jackson
Friend
October 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bre.nda Swarn
Friend
October 6, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family & friends of Tony Tyler. May he RIP.
Mary Wood
Friend
October 6, 2020
To the Tyler family...The Thomas & Zimmerman family send our condolences to the family during this time.
Our prayers go out to you all for strength & guidance during the grieving process & beyond. Sleep in Peace Tony
Tammi Thomas
Family
October 6, 2020
Sorry for the loss. Tony you will be missed.
Chris Jones
Friend
October 6, 2020
Sending prayers to Miss Bessie, and the family
Karen Zimmerman
October 6, 2020
I'm gonna miss u cuz. Love u rest easy.
Shonda Staton
Family
October 5, 2020
Prayers sent to my family RIP to my Cousin !
Love your
Cousin Tracy & Diann & Family
October 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Desedra Pettaway
October 5, 2020
Going to miss u my brother u will always be my G.....
Rodney Garrison
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Penny Hawkins
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
Bessie I am sorry for your loss. I know a big part of you has been taken but God will take care of you now.
Lenelle Taylor
Friend
October 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family . He will be missed by all who met him. My love to the ones who depended on him for everything.
Sherri Winnegan
Friend
October 5, 2020
Rest in peace Antonio, words can't describe how I feel .You will be missed and I Love You (Pebbles)
Rosia Holloway (Pep)
Family
October 5, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to the family during this time. We are in prayers for you and with you. Trusting and believing that God makes no mistakes. May God continue to give you'll strength and guidance in the days to come.
Stacy and Rachaun Tatum
Friend
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person overall. We will love you and miss you always. Rosalyn and Family
Rosalyn Capers
October 4, 2020
We Love you Tony, And You will be missed
Jantyle Jefferson-Jones
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Going to miss u bruh
Katina White
Friend
October 4, 2020
Rest In Paradise Tony. I think of you and I see your beautiful smile.
Denise Peebles
Friend
October 3, 2020
Bessie and Pooh,

My heart was sadden to hear about Tony passing. I pray that God be close to you now, for strength and comfort. May his peace overflow in the days to come in your time of loss. He will never be forgotten and always missed. With Deepest Sympathy. RIP my friend Tony.
Deatrice Kelley Delk
Friend
October 3, 2020
IM TRULY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS AND MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILYPHY
PHYLLIS ROBINSON
Coworker
October 3, 2020
TT...I just can't believe you are gone. I just talked to you. Now you are gone so suddenly; gone way too soon. TT you have always been a good friend to me. You were always there to listen and give me good advice. You were always genuine and brutally honest with me even when I didn't want to hear it. This was good for me because it built more character in me and made me stronger and wiser over the years. . you will be missed. Love you. Your intentions were always coming from a good place. And to his family, I send my condolences to all of you especially to his kids, mother and his brother Pooh. God Bless and much love. I will always be there if you all need anything. I just can't believe you are gone!!

Theresa Byrd
Theresa Byrd
Friend
October 2, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your loved one!! He will be truly missed!! May GOD Bless U All!!
Pamela Sumler
Friend
October 2, 2020
u will be missed"
ronald moorefield
October 2, 2020
I am so sorry to here of his passing. Bessie & Tim my heart goes out to you. I will always remember the boys, Tony, Ron & Frank coming thru the house grabbing cake on the way out the door. May God bless and be with you on the days to come. RIP Tony
Margaret Garnes
Friend
October 2, 2020
Gonna miss you bruh...Much Love
Jay Rock
Friend
October 1, 2020
Omg Cousin I couldn't believe it when I heard of your passing. Me and Kip were just talking about you the other day smh. You're with your dad and auntie now. To his mother Bessie and his brother (Tim) aka Pooh so sorry for your loss and you all are in my prayers Rest in Paradise my dear sweet cousin. Love Always!!
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Family
