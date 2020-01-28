|
Thomas Charles Lanik, age 83, born and raised in Victoria, Texas, resided in Hopewell, Virginia, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at MCV Hospital following a brief illness. Preceded in death by his wife, Nancy M. Lanik; his mother and father, Lorraine L. Lanik and Charles I. Lanik; two brothers, Robert and William Lanik; his daughter, Laura Waage; and stepson, F. Conway Savage. He was survived by his daughter, Lyn L. Patterson; son-in-law, Jeffrey S. Patterson; granddaughters, Alexandra and Caroline Patterson; stepdaughter-in-law, Valerie B. Fisher; step-grandchildren, Nelson and Lauren Savage. His grandchildren affectionately knew him as Padre. As a graduate of Texas State University he received his Masters degree at the University of Dayton. He was enlisted in the Army Reserve and received an honorable discharge in 1962. He was employed by the U.S. Government in the Department of Defense for 33 years. He retired in 1992 and he and his beloved wife Nancy moved back to her home place in City Point. A devout Catholic he was deeply loved by all his family, friends and anyone that knew him. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, raising oysters, playing his guitar and living life to the fullest. A funeral service will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress Street in Hopewell, Saturday, February 1st, 2020, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to a . He gave to so many.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020