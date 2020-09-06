THOMAS CROFT

Thomas Byron Croft, 61, of Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. Croft and Alice Spady Croft.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Vaughan (Hugh); brother, Eddie Croft (Cindy); aunt, Gladys Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Thomas enjoyed being active in church and was a faithful member of Metropolitan Community Church in Richmond. He loved the ocean and spending time at the Eastern Shore. He had a big heart and enjoyed giving to others and buying gifts.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Johnsons United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11175 Bayside Rd. Machipongo, VA 23405, with Pastor Kenny Callaghan officiating. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the National Kidney Foundation
