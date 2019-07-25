Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
THOMAS TOWNES
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
THOMAS D. "JOSH" TOWNES JR.


1962 - 2019
THOMAS D. "JOSH" TOWNES JR. Obituary
Mr. Thomas "Josh" Douglas Townes Jr., the son of Thomas Townes Sr. and Juanita Townes, was born in Richmond, VA, on October 19, 1962. He was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 19, 2019. He was baptized at an early age under the ministry of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Midlothian, VA. Thomas later joined and was an active member of Beulah Baptist Church in Moseley, VA with his wife Pam.

Thomas leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife of twelve years, Pamela D. Harris-Townes; daughter, Jazzmin' Swinson and "GOD sent" daughter, Lynette "TT" Ruffin; loving parents, Thomas and Juanita Townes Sr. of Chesterfield; sisters, Annette Wright, Vernita Harris (Sterling) and Sherri Townes; brothers, Bruce and Steve Townes, all of Chesterfield; uncle, John Clarke (Rev. Joyce Clarke); aunts, Yvonne Clarke (Murphy), Pastor Francie Gary (Earl), Ann Ingram (Stanley), Pastor Sandra Draper (Irving), Giselle Askew and Angela Toombs; nine nieces and twenty-one nephews, among them the devoted Andrew Townes; a host of great nieces and nephews; four sisters-in-law, Jane Baker (James), Linda Harris, Audrey McGruder (Craig) and the devoted Carlene Harris; a lifelong and very devoted friend, Linzy Watkins; devoted caregivers, Clarence "CJ" and Candice Ruffin; host of cousins and extended family and friends, amongst them, Chandra Watkins, Kim and Rose Studevant and Larry and Judith Thompson.

Thomas preceded to join his grandmother, Ruth Josephine Clarke, around God's throne.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to be announced.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral establishment.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 25 to July 26, 2019
