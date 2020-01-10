|
Thomas Doran "Tom" Godburn, 58, of Hopewell passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 11, 1961, to the late John Joseph and Ollie Mae Godburn. Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, and volunteered for Highland United Methodist Church for feeding the homeless and the American Red Cross. He also served as an usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, John Christopher Godburn. He is survived by his siblings, Michael Austin Godburn of Coppell, Texas, Mary Cecilia Godburn-Hatcher of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Raymond Paul Godburn of North Dinwiddie and James Joseph Godburn of Farmville. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803 with Father Brian Capuano officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020