Thomas Earl Forehand, Sr. of Prince George went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents the late Harry Earl Forehand and Beulah Comer Forehand; son, Thomas "Tony" Earl Forehand, Jr. and a sister, Harriet Earlene Creech. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Crystal Forehand; son, Tim Forehand (Adrienne); daughter, Tammy Ruiz (Kevin); grandchildren, Tyler Ruiz, Cameron Ruiz, Haleigh Forehand, Nathan Ruiz; sister, Barbara Ann Hash and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Thomas is a US army veteran and retired from DuPont after 25 years of service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6 th Ave in Hopewell. There will be a graveside ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Appomattox Cemetery, 703 N. 21 st Ave in Hopewell. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020