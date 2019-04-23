Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
THOMAS E. WATSON Obituary
Thomas E. Watson, 73, of Disputanta passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. Born June 6, 1945, in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Demsy Wayland and Ruth Hoell Watson. Mr. Watson was a United States Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Watson; children, William A. Watson (Crystal), Jennifer M. Murphy (Keven) and Thomas E. Watson Jr. and grandchildren, Jonathan, Abraham, Luke, Anna Murphy, William A. Watson Jr. and Rebecca Elder.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
