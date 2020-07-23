1/1
THOMAS EARL MOODY
Mr. Thomas Earl Moody of 1069 8th St., Petersburg, VA, departed this life July 19, 2020.

He was born to the late Johnny Moody and Alee Moody of Emporia, VA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

On August 23, 1986, he was joined in holy matrimony for 34 years to Carolyn and a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church from an early age.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Moody; and brother, Willie Otis Moody.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving, dutiful, and devoted wife: Carolyn Moody; mother, Alee Moody of Emporia, VA; sons, Thomas Moody Jr. (Jacqueline) of Freeman, VA, and Bradley of Tennessee; stepchildren, Chris Blakes (Tasha) and April Evans (Melvin) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Thomas Moody III, Tyriq Gillis, Arianna, Jazmine, and CuJuan Blakes, Christian and Gabriel Evans; great grandchild, Karter Armstead; sisters, Rosa Dornes of Richmond, VA, and Vivian Powel (Eddie) of Emporia, VA; brothers, Anthony Moody of Emporia, VA, Johnny Moody of Petersburg and Danny Moody of Georgia; sisters-in-law, Celestine Jones and Frances Sloan of Petersburg, VA, and Loretta Witherspoon of Philadelphia, PA; brother-in-law, William Blakes of Petersburg, VA; aunts, Clarice Vincent and Mattie Brown; 18 nieces and nephews; 25 great nieces and nephews; 5 great-great nieces and nephews; along with a host of cousins and friends, among them devoted, Roger, Pryor, Timothy Pegram, and Jerry Harper.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 30 Quarrell Road, Emporia, VA. Public visitation will be held from 10am-8pm, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com or call us at (804) 732-7841.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
