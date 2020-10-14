Thomas Eugene Vaughan, 90, of Carson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born June 30, 1930 in Petersburg to the late, Ernest Eugene and Ruth Emory Vaughan. He was the third of six children and moved with his parents and siblings to his grandparent's farm in Sussex County while a young child, where he spent his childhood and much of his adult life. Tommy worked the farm with his father until the early 1960's when he moved his family to northeast Dinwiddie County. He returned to the farm in the early 1980's after the passing of his mother. He both farmed and worked at Allied Chemical in Hopewell for many years and then at Brenco Bearings in Petersburg, where he had his first retirement. He then became the maintenance foreman for Fiorucci Foods in Colonial Heights, where he retired a second time. He returned to Fiorucci part time to assist with plant maintenance. While young, Tommy attended Fort Grove Methodist Church and later in life was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church as well as Carson United Methodist Church. Tommy was a 1950 graduate of Stony Creek High School. He was a life-long NASCAR fan. He served his country as a US Army Quartermaster with the 2nd S&T Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War and earned the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon (2 campaign stars), UN Korean Service Ribbon, ROK War Service Ribbon, and Army Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon. Tommy was an accomplished guitarist, mandolinist, and vocalist. He especially loved bluegrass and country music. Upon returning home from the Korean Conflict, he started the musical group Tommy Vaughan and the Southern Valley Boys, with weekly radio performances on WPVA in Petersburg and WEVA in Emporia. He also performed on WHAP in Hopewell and on WRVA's Old Dominion Barn Dance in Richmond. Temporarily casing his guitar in the 1960's, he returned to his love of music when he discovered other gospel music lovers at Memorial United Methodist Church, where he joined other church members in forming the Gospel Road Quartet. They spent many years traveling the state and East Coast performing at churches and festivals. The Gospel Road Quartet ultimately became a Virginia Folk Music Association award winning group. After disbanding in the 1980's the group reunited as the Gospel Road Express and continued to play for several more years. Tommy was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia V. Mariniak, and brothers, Irving F. Vaughan, Sr. and Benjamin James Vaughan. He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Priscilla Stuckey Vaughan; three children, William E. Vaughan (Teresa) of Mocksville, North Carolina, Allen Dale Vaughan (Helene) of Carson, and Rhonda V. Dail of Colonial Heights; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille A. Chappell of Prince George; brother, Edward J. Vaughan (Sue) of Carson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Carson United Methodist Church, 17407 Halligan Park Rd, Carson, Va. 23830. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions to be made to Carson United Methodist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.