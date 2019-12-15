|
Mr. Thomas Fitzgerald, affectionately known as "Punchy", departed this life on December 10, 2019. Thomas was a member of the graduating Class of 1970 Peabody High School in Petersburg, Virginia. He later served as a Corporal with the Virginia State Correctional System. He was also employed with several grocery chains, continuing to work as grocery managers and clerks until the decline in his eye sight.
He was predeceased by his mother, Velma Henderson, and brother, Ricardo "Ricky" Henderson.
One of his fondest memories was being a part of the "Boosters Club" for Virginia Union University. His favorite past-time was sports on television (almost any), with his favorite team being the Dallas Cowboys.
Thomas memories will be cherished by his loving and devoted companion, Eunice Fisher; sister, Paulette Henderson; surrogate sisters, Juanita Abram, Geneva Fisher, Jeraldine Simmons (Lonnie); god-daughter, Deidre Simmons; god-son Thomas Anderson; a host of nieces and nephews; aunt, Romona Jacobs; cousin, Laura Wilkins; other cousins and special friends – too many to mention, as well as other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
