Thomas Hunt Rose, Jr., 77, of Stony Creek, the son of Thomas Hunt Rose and Virginia Neaves Rose, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Wachsmann Rose; his brother, Archer Riddick Rose; and sister, Virginia Rose Cherry. He is also survived by his nephew, Archer R. Rose, Jr. and his niece, Carrie Rose-Pace.
He was a graduate of Randolph-Macon College and the University of Virginia Law School. After graduating from law school, he practiced law in the town of Stony Creek, Virginia, until his death.
Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church, Purdy at 11450 Purdy Rd, Jarratt, Virginia 23867 or to a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019