Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
At the Residence
24409 River View Dr.
N. Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus
1890 Boydton Plank Rd.
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS PRYOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS I. PRYOR


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS I. PRYOR Obituary
I came into this world, by way of late Thomas I. Pryor, Sr., of Boston , Mass., and Margaret Thomas Williams Pryor of Macon, Ga., at 7:50 a.m. December 25, 1951, at 1324 Baylor's Lane. I left this world on Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family. But remember, as long as you live, I Live.
Thomas attended Peabody High School the class of 1970 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 and was Honorable discharge in 1971. He also attended Petersburg High class of 1974.
He was a loyal Washington Redskins fan and worked several jobs but none gave him more satisfaction than being on stage in the theatre.
On October 8, 1983, he married the love of his life Mrs. Glorydine Manns Pryor and started his family.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eddie E. Gonder and William A. Pryor, Sr.; grandparents, William Pryor, Jennie Davis, Eddie and Lillian Williams; uncles, Thomas, Eddie and Andrew Williams; father and mother-in-law, Lathurs and Mable Manns; one niece, Donna Kaye Gonder Taylor; great nephew-niece, Calvin "Cyerra" Spaulding Gonder.
Left to cherish his memories his wife of 36 years, Glorydine Manns Pryor; daughters, Kimberly M.L. Ford and Tracy M. Pryor; one son, Thomas I. Pryor III; one niece, Solonia Faye Ellis (Carroll); one nephew, Joseph Robinsons; five sisters-in-law, Salonia D. Pasman, Clemetine Brooks Cole, Joyce Ann Manns, Barbara Green(Walter) and Belinda Taylor(Marvin); two brothers-in-law, Lathurs Manns, Jr.(Jean) and Claiborne Manns; a host of great nephews and nieces, cousins, adopted grandchildren, J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Est. Family, River Run Neighbor and Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Family.
Public viewing will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Celebration of life service for Mr. Thomas I. Pryor Jr. will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday. November 9, 2019, at Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus, 1890 Boydton Plank Rd., Petersburg, Virginia. Elder Jerry K. Rose, Pastor, officiating and Overseer Jamar Sanders, eulogizing. The remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Family and friends are asked to assemble on the day of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the residence, 24409 River View Dr., N. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23805.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -