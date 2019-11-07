|
I came into this world, by way of late Thomas I. Pryor, Sr., of Boston , Mass., and Margaret Thomas Williams Pryor of Macon, Ga., at 7:50 a.m. December 25, 1951, at 1324 Baylor's Lane. I left this world on Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family. But remember, as long as you live, I Live.
Thomas attended Peabody High School the class of 1970 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 and was Honorable discharge in 1971. He also attended Petersburg High class of 1974.
He was a loyal Washington Redskins fan and worked several jobs but none gave him more satisfaction than being on stage in the theatre.
On October 8, 1983, he married the love of his life Mrs. Glorydine Manns Pryor and started his family.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eddie E. Gonder and William A. Pryor, Sr.; grandparents, William Pryor, Jennie Davis, Eddie and Lillian Williams; uncles, Thomas, Eddie and Andrew Williams; father and mother-in-law, Lathurs and Mable Manns; one niece, Donna Kaye Gonder Taylor; great nephew-niece, Calvin "Cyerra" Spaulding Gonder.
Left to cherish his memories his wife of 36 years, Glorydine Manns Pryor; daughters, Kimberly M.L. Ford and Tracy M. Pryor; one son, Thomas I. Pryor III; one niece, Solonia Faye Ellis (Carroll); one nephew, Joseph Robinsons; five sisters-in-law, Salonia D. Pasman, Clemetine Brooks Cole, Joyce Ann Manns, Barbara Green(Walter) and Belinda Taylor(Marvin); two brothers-in-law, Lathurs Manns, Jr.(Jean) and Claiborne Manns; a host of great nephews and nieces, cousins, adopted grandchildren, J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Est. Family, River Run Neighbor and Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Family.
Public viewing will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Celebration of life service for Mr. Thomas I. Pryor Jr. will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday. November 9, 2019, at Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus, 1890 Boydton Plank Rd., Petersburg, Virginia. Elder Jerry K. Rose, Pastor, officiating and Overseer Jamar Sanders, eulogizing. The remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Family and friends are asked to assemble on the day of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the residence, 24409 River View Dr., N. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23805.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director.
