Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-5357
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
Services for Mr. Thomas Janis, 61, of Hopewell, VA, who departed this life at Johnston Willis Hospital, Richmond, will be held Saturday, 12 noon, at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA., 23860. Interment will follow at Hawkins Memorial Presbyterian Church, Ford, VA.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA, 23860. Rev. Robert Bullock, funeral director. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 5, 2019
