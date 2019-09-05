|
Services for Mr. Thomas Janis, 61, of Hopewell, VA, who departed this life at Johnston Willis Hospital, Richmond, will be held Saturday, 12 noon, at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA., 23860. Interment will follow at Hawkins Memorial Presbyterian Church, Ford, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA, 23860. Rev. Robert Bullock, funeral director. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 5, 2019