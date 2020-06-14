Mr. Thomas Jones, 64, of 500 Farmer St., Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.www.johnsonservics.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 14, 2020.