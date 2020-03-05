|
Thomas Junior Taylor "Redbone" of South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center at the age of 70.
He was born on August 23, 1949, in Dinwiddie, Virginia, to the late Charlie E. Taylor, Sr. and Lucille McKensie Taylor. He was preceded in death by three sisters, French Taylor Madison, Geralene Taylor, Bettie Ann Crawley; and brother, Jesse Lee Taylor.
Thomas formerly of Church Road was raised in Dinwiddie, He attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools and attended St. Peter's RZUA Church with his family as a young child. He was a retired Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. Thomas was a hardworking and dedicated employee. Upon conclusion of his military career he was employed by Allied Van Lines for several years, Mayflower Moving, and oped his own contracting business with Kloke Transfer.
Thomas leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted companion of 30 years, Juanita Miller of Richmond, VA; a son, Stephen Vaughan (Tiffany) of Dinwiddie; granddaughter, Sherlisa Vaughan of Nottoway; grandson, Demonte Hall of McKenney; great-granddaughter, Imani Hall of Chesterfield; siblings, Charlie E. Taylor, Jr. of Dinwiddie, Earlene Pegram (Robert) of Winston Salem, NC, Ernest J. Taylor (Carolyn) of Petersburg, Celia M. Branch (Robert), Robert L. Taylor (Juanita), and Lucille Gilbert (James), all of Chesterfield; a devoted nephew, Jerel Taylor of Chesterfield with whom he had a special bond; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and among them devoted friends, John Smith, Leonard Mason, Royal Coleman, and Rodney Jackson.
A funeral for Mr. Thomas J. Taylor will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12 Noon at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA. Burial will follow at a later date at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020