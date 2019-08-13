|
Thomas L. Wilcox, Sr., 70, of Colonial Heights passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born December 4, 1948, he was the son of the late Berry Logan and Margaret Williamson Wilcox. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Helen Baxter. He is survived by his loving wife, Romona Wilcox; two sons, Thomas L. Wilcox, Jr. and wife, Christie, and Chris Wilcox; two grandchildren, Kobe and Jade Wilcox; one brother, Charles Wilcox and wife, Pamela of Ipswich, Massachusetts; step-children, Kim Whipp and husband, Kevin, Theresa Wilson and husband, Richard, Claiborne "Randy" Ramsey and wife, Debra, Gregory Ramsey and wife, Tamera; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a United States Army veteran, who proudly served his country. He was an avid golfer and loved basketball, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Thomas also enjoyed football and a variety of other sports. One of his big pleasures was watching his step-grandsons play baseball. He was employed by Heritage Chevrolet for 30 years and took great pleasure in serving his customers. Thomas loved the Lord and was a member of The Heights Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019