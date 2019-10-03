|
Thomas Lee Reed, Sr., aka "Good Time," passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019, in Jarratt, VA. Thomas was born on May 31, 1956, to the late Wilbur and Catherine Reed in Sussex County, Virginia. He was educated in Sussex County Public Schools.
Thomas was a hard-working man and would give the shirt off his back. He started driving trucks in his teens and did so until the time of his death. He loved people and making them laugh. He was charming and charismatic and never met a stranger. He was loved by so many. He was extremely passionate about his "old school" vehicles and was working on his 63 Chevy Impala when he passed.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Catherine Reed; two sisters, Ethel Mae Tyler and Queen Reed; and a son, Christopher D. Gordon.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary A. Gordon Reed and to that union three children were born, Christopher D. Gordon (deceased); a daughter, Tameisha S. Reed (Arkee); and a son, Thomas Lee Reed, Jr. (Nae). He also has two children with Patricia Bailey, twins Darkeesha Bailey Sims (David), and Derron Bailey Sr. He leaves behind nine siblings Carol Washington (James), Alice Faye Jones, Wilbur Reed Jr, Leroy Reed, Milton Reed Sr, Gladys Curley (Jerald), Catherine Prosise (Elvis), James Reed (Nicole), and George Reed; a mother-in-law, Carrie Gordon, two sisters-in-law, Brenda Robinson and Edith Allen; one brother-in-law, Michael Gordon. Also left to cherish his memory are nine grandchildren, Denajah Samuel-Bailey, TreQuan Reed, Derron Bailey Jr, Diasia Bailey, Deronna Bailey, Dajah Bailey, David Sims Jr, Danielle Sims, Ja'Quavyz "Bull" Howell; and one great-grandson, Khaliq Johnson; three aunts, Thelma Hill, Stella Jones and Barbara Jones. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins (one devoted, Lisa Winfield) and devoted friends, David Mason, Sedrick Miles, Devonta Jones, Calvin Taylor, David Winfield, Steve Brockwell and Melvin "MB" Rideout.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St, Petersburg, Rev. Dr. Robert A Diggs, Sr., pastor. Rev. John A. Wynn, officiating. Burial will follow at the First Baptist Church, Jarratt, Virginia.
A reception will be immediately following at 5541 Stewart Rd, Jarratt, VA 23867.
The family will receive friends throughout the week at the home of his daughter, Tameisha Reed, 15467 Bell Rd; Yale, VA 23897.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019