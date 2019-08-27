Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS MANN BOYD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS MANN BOYD Obituary
Thomas Mann Boyd, 66 of S. Chesterfield, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Tom was preceded in death by a son, Alex Boyd.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Burgess Boyd; son, John Boyd; two stepdaughters, Danielle and Diana Lindsey; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019, and Friday, August 30, 2019, at their home, 2904 Tipton Street, S. Chesterfield, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.