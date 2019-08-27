|
Thomas Mann Boyd, 66 of S. Chesterfield, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Tom was preceded in death by a son, Alex Boyd.
He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Burgess Boyd; son, John Boyd; two stepdaughters, Danielle and Diana Lindsey; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019, and Friday, August 30, 2019, at their home, 2904 Tipton Street, S. Chesterfield, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019