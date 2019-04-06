|
|
Thomas Melvin Lewis Jr., 75, of Chester, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Thomas and Thelma Lewis on June 15, 1943. Mr. Lewis proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his son, Garland Vertregt; and great-grandson Ryder Veldboom.
He is survived by his sons, David Lewis and Michael Lewis (Lisa); daughters, Lisa Grathen (Jeff), Kimberly Ludwig (Chris), and Ashley Reid (Bruce); ten grandchildren; and seven, great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 401 N. 2nd Avenue, Hopewell, Virginia 23860, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019