|
|
Mr. Thomas R. Mallory, 32, was born to Sheila Forbes and Thomas R. Thompson on March 25, 1987, in Petersburg, VA. He attended Petersburg Public Schools and was employed by Family Dollar until his health declined.
He was loved by many and brought joy to those around him. He will forever be in the hearts and minds of those that he touched.
Thomas was preceded in death by a paternal great grandmother, Sarah Powell; paternal grandfather, Thomas Thompson; aunt, Margaret Winfield; maternal grandfather, Channing Mallory, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Alice Rebecca Hill Mallory; great uncles, James, William, Robert, Albert, John (Iola) and Thomas Mallory.
He leaves to cherish his memories; a daughter, Ar'moni Mallory; mother, Sheila Forbes (Pig); father, Thomas R. Thompson (Denise); brother, Martaz Thompson (DeeDee); grandmother, Norma Thompson; aunts, Sandra Taylor (Earl), Alice Parham, Barbara Mallory, Lillian Mallory, Erma Wyatt (Keith), Brenda Bailey and Janet Jones (Rodney), all of Petersburg, Carol Sparkes (Dwayne) of Maryland, and Tracy Trisvan of Stony Creek; uncles, Lewis Mallory (Rosalyn), Gregory Thompson (Lisa), all of Petersburg, Douglas Hall of Hampton and Channing Mallory, Jr. of Florida; great aunt, Claire Palmer; great uncles, Lawyer Mallory (Alfreda) and Richard Powell (Rebecca); a host of loving cousins, The Manns, Todd and Wilson Families; also a host of close and special friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019