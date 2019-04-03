Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
THOMAS MALLORY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MALLORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS R. MALLORY


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
THOMAS R. MALLORY Obituary
Mr. Thomas R. Mallory, 32, was born to Sheila Forbes and Thomas R. Thompson on March 25, 1987, in Petersburg, VA. He attended Petersburg Public Schools and was employed by Family Dollar until his health declined.
He was loved by many and brought joy to those around him. He will forever be in the hearts and minds of those that he touched.
Thomas was preceded in death by a paternal great grandmother, Sarah Powell; paternal grandfather, Thomas Thompson; aunt, Margaret Winfield; maternal grandfather, Channing Mallory, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Alice Rebecca Hill Mallory; great uncles, James, William, Robert, Albert, John (Iola) and Thomas Mallory.
He leaves to cherish his memories; a daughter, Ar'moni Mallory; mother, Sheila Forbes (Pig); father, Thomas R. Thompson (Denise); brother, Martaz Thompson (DeeDee); grandmother, Norma Thompson; aunts, Sandra Taylor (Earl), Alice Parham, Barbara Mallory, Lillian Mallory, Erma Wyatt (Keith), Brenda Bailey and Janet Jones (Rodney), all of Petersburg, Carol Sparkes (Dwayne) of Maryland, and Tracy Trisvan of Stony Creek; uncles, Lewis Mallory (Rosalyn), Gregory Thompson (Lisa), all of Petersburg, Douglas Hall of Hampton and Channing Mallory, Jr. of Florida; great aunt, Claire Palmer; great uncles, Lawyer Mallory (Alfreda) and Richard Powell (Rebecca); a host of loving cousins, The Manns, Todd and Wilson Families; also a host of close and special friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now