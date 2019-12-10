|
Thomas Wayne Woodward, 80, of Oakville Road, Gladstone, VA, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Saltville, VA, January 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alison Bernard Woodward and Mable Regina Miles Woodward. Thomas retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved the river.
He is survived by his two sons, Thomas W. Woodward, Jr. and his wife, Sherri of Madison Heights, VA, and Paul W. Woodward and wife JoAnna, of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren, Thomas (Tripp) W. Woodward III, Mary Gray Woodward, Alexis N. Korkos, Paul W. Woodward, Jr., and Anne Caroline Woodward; sisters, Sonia McCracken, husband Robert, Sylvia Slagle and Zina Beth Crowe, all of Bristol, VA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Lee Woodward.
A farewell service will be held on December 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at "The Point" where David Creek meets the James River off River Road in Appomattox County. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Friends of the Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR), folar-va.org.
