Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
For more information about
THOMAS WOODWARD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
“The Point”
where David Creek meets the James River off River Road
Appomattox County, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS WOODWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS WAYNE WOODWARD


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS WAYNE WOODWARD Obituary
Thomas Wayne Woodward, 80, of Oakville Road, Gladstone, VA, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Saltville, VA, January 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alison Bernard Woodward and Mable Regina Miles Woodward. Thomas retired from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved the river.
He is survived by his two sons, Thomas W. Woodward, Jr. and his wife, Sherri of Madison Heights, VA, and Paul W. Woodward and wife JoAnna, of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren, Thomas (Tripp) W. Woodward III, Mary Gray Woodward, Alexis N. Korkos, Paul W. Woodward, Jr., and Anne Caroline Woodward; sisters, Sonia McCracken, husband Robert, Sylvia Slagle and Zina Beth Crowe, all of Bristol, VA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Lee Woodward.
A farewell service will be held on December 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at "The Point" where David Creek meets the James River off River Road in Appomattox County. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Friends of the Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR), folar-va.org.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family and condolences may be registered at robinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -