Ms. Thomasine "Tommie" A. Tyler was the loving daughter of William Henry and Lucy Ann Courton. She was born June 29, 1946, in Petersburg, VA, and blessed to gain her wings on February 28, 2020, in her home in Chesterfield, VA.
Tommie known to most was a fun free spirited person that loved family, friends, good food, jazz and most of all Jehovah. She was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for 20 years. Born and raised in Virginia, she lived out her younger years until she moved to Miami, FL, with her sister and attended/graduated from Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Almost immediately after high school she joined and served her county in the United States Air Force. Later in life she acquired her Master Degree in Business Administration from her beloved Virginia Commonwealth University.
Upon an Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force, she returned to Virginia and began working at Brown & Williamson Factory for countless years, then to Sears Credit Central and finally Bank of America, where she had 26 years of tenure before retiring in 2010. Thomasine was educated, smart, classy and played a mean game of SCRABBLE, always looking for a good challenger. She loved to learn and push her mind to higher levels.
Thomasine was the last of her siblings. She was preceded in death by her five sisters, Caroline Courton, Delores Hall-Jack, Jacqueline Harrell, Signithia Jones, Cordella Richardson; and one brother, James Golden.
Thomasine was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many, she leaves to cherish her legacy and memory to devoted daughter, Torria Burwell; devoted son, Dwayne Courton; three grandchildren, Chynna Burwell, Jamal Burwell and Kyrios Courton; great grandson, Nazhir Shaw; five nieces,Tausha Carter-Jacobs, Donna Hall, Anika Coleman, LaShauna Richardson, Cheryl Williams and Michelle Richardson, and Marvina Tall; nephews, Kevin Hall, Kenny Hall, Darryl Hall, Dericson Tall, Varnell Tall, James Tall, Milton Richardson, Butch Harrell, Michael Courton; and a host of great nieces, nephews and cousins all in which loving referred to her as "Grandma Tommie."
Special & devoted friends: Mrs. Teresa Thomas, Mrs. Sandra Prude and Mrs. Cheryl Ford. The Four Musketeers, they have been there through thick & thin. Thank you for being her rock over the years. Friends Forever!
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bro. Prince Harris, officiating. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
