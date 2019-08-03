The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Missionary Church
613 E Wythe St.,
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THRESSA MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THRESSA LEE MOORE


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THRESSA LEE MOORE Obituary
Mrs. Thressa Lee Moore, a long time resident of Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life on July 30, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1937, in Winnfield, Louisiana, to the late John Garner and Rosie B. Garner. She had three siblings, Mildred Hill, Edward James Garner and Anne Ruth Woods.

Thressa graduated from Pincerest High School and furthered her education at Grambling State University, where she majored in Interior Design. Thressa had a love for sewing and basketball. Thressa was employed at the Ft. Lee Officer's Club where she retired.

Thressa was a breast cancer survivor, an active member of the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation where she volunteered in the Reach to Recovery program. She was a very spiritual women who loved God and her Church.

Thressa went on to marry the late, Jesse L. Moore, Sr.

They are survived by their two children, Jesse L. Moore, Jr. (Patricia) and Rhonda D. Jackson (Tyrone); five grandchildren, Marcus N. (Gisette), Jason L., Dezmynn, Javonni and Tye; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Janessa (Marcus and Gisette); raised a devoted and cherished niece, Lynda Simms (Darryl); and has two great-nieces, Dana and Jessica; along with a host of other nieces and nephews.

Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Bethany Missionary Church, 613 E Wythe St., Petersburg, VA 23803, pastor, Rev. Eli Melvin, officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker , Sr, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THRESSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now