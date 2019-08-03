|
Mrs. Thressa Lee Moore, a long time resident of Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life on July 30, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1937, in Winnfield, Louisiana, to the late John Garner and Rosie B. Garner. She had three siblings, Mildred Hill, Edward James Garner and Anne Ruth Woods.
Thressa graduated from Pincerest High School and furthered her education at Grambling State University, where she majored in Interior Design. Thressa had a love for sewing and basketball. Thressa was employed at the Ft. Lee Officer's Club where she retired.
Thressa was a breast cancer survivor, an active member of the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation where she volunteered in the Reach to Recovery program. She was a very spiritual women who loved God and her Church.
Thressa went on to marry the late, Jesse L. Moore, Sr.
They are survived by their two children, Jesse L. Moore, Jr. (Patricia) and Rhonda D. Jackson (Tyrone); five grandchildren, Marcus N. (Gisette), Jason L., Dezmynn, Javonni and Tye; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Janessa (Marcus and Gisette); raised a devoted and cherished niece, Lynda Simms (Darryl); and has two great-nieces, Dana and Jessica; along with a host of other nieces and nephews.
Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Bethany Missionary Church, 613 E Wythe St., Petersburg, VA 23803, pastor, Rev. Eli Melvin, officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker , Sr, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019