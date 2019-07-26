The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
THURINTON HARVELL
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center
600 Watkins Park Dr.
Upper Marlboro, VA
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center
600 Watkins Park Dr.
Upper Marlboro, VA
THURINTON W. HARVELL SR.


1966 - 2019
THURINTON W. HARVELL SR. Obituary
Ret. Colonel Thurinton W. Harvell Sr., 53, of 14408 Driftwood Rd., Bowie, MD, formerly of Carson, VA, entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2019.

Remains rest at J.B. Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD.

Homegoing services will be held at 12 noon, Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center, 600 Watkins Park Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of the service.

For more information locally, contact Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 804- 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 26 to July 27, 2019
