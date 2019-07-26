|
Ret. Colonel Thurinton W. Harvell Sr., 53, of 14408 Driftwood Rd., Bowie, MD, formerly of Carson, VA, entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2019.
Remains rest at J.B. Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD.
Homegoing services will be held at 12 noon, Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center, 600 Watkins Park Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of the service.
For more information locally, contact Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 804- 863-4411.
