Mr. Thurman Green, Jr., "Bunchie" of North Dinwiddie entered into a peaceful rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Hopewell, VA on January 22, 1944; to the late Thurman Green and Mary Edna Baker-Green. Bunchie is the sixth child of eight siblings.
Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. 23803 . Elder Ricky Tucker, Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. www.blandfuneralhomes.com.