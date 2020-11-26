On Friday, November 20, 2020, Mr. Thurman Massenburg, Sr. went on to be with the Lord. He was born in Petersburg, VA, to Emeline Massenburg and Troy Everette Boone and was raised by his aunt Hattie Mae Boone. When he was just 16, he decided to join the Navy.
Thurman was a decorated Veteran who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired in 1972, as Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He relocated back to his hometown of Petersburg, VA, with his family and dog in tow. After retirement from the Navy, Thurman worked as a supervisor at JM Fields and soon moved on to work at Dupont, in Richmond VA, as a shift Supervisor where he retired, again after 15 years.
Thurman was predeceased by his first wife of 22 years, Garlin Elizabeth Massenburg and his second wife of 35 years Jean Wright Massenburg. He is survived by his sister, Barbara L. Billup (Louis); his children, Darlene Brown of South Chesterfield, VA, Keith Massenburg (Kym) of Glenn Burnie MD, Karl Massenburg (Jennifer) of South Chesterfield, VA, Thurman Massenburg, Jr. (LaTonia), Raynell Massenburg-McCray (Keith) of Bowie, MD, Chelsie Shepard (Abe) of Clarksville, TN, Robbin Epps (Brain) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Kimberly Dennis of Atlanta GA; thirty grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Thurman was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them a life-filled with love and support. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. Anyone who knew Thurman, knew that he was the most loving father and spouse a family could ask for. Thurman retired early and enjoyed the fruits of this labor by traveling, boating, bowling and doing just about anything that made him happy.
He is and will be a shining beacon to us all. And as the song goes, "He did it his way", all the way to the end!
Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, Virginia.
