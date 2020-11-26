1/1
THURMAN MASSENBURG SR.
1933 - 2020
On Friday, November 20, 2020, Mr. Thurman Massenburg, Sr. went on to be with the Lord. He was born in Petersburg, VA, to Emeline Massenburg and Troy Everette Boone and was raised by his aunt Hattie Mae Boone. When he was just 16, he decided to join the Navy.

Thurman was a decorated Veteran who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired in 1972, as Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He relocated back to his hometown of Petersburg, VA, with his family and dog in tow. After retirement from the Navy, Thurman worked as a supervisor at JM Fields and soon moved on to work at Dupont, in Richmond VA, as a shift Supervisor where he retired, again after 15 years.

Thurman was predeceased by his first wife of 22 years, Garlin Elizabeth Massenburg and his second wife of 35 years Jean Wright Massenburg. He is survived by his sister, Barbara L. Billup (Louis); his children, Darlene Brown of South Chesterfield, VA, Keith Massenburg (Kym) of Glenn Burnie MD, Karl Massenburg (Jennifer) of South Chesterfield, VA, Thurman Massenburg, Jr. (LaTonia), Raynell Massenburg-McCray (Keith) of Bowie, MD, Chelsie Shepard (Abe) of Clarksville, TN, Robbin Epps (Brain) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Kimberly Dennis of Atlanta GA; thirty grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Thurman was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them a life-filled with love and support. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. Anyone who knew Thurman, knew that he was the most loving father and spouse a family could ask for. Thurman retired early and enjoyed the fruits of this labor by traveling, boating, bowling and doing just about anything that made him happy.

He is and will be a shining beacon to us all. And as the song goes, "He did it his way", all the way to the end!

Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, Virginia.

The family may be reached by calling (804) 704-7679.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
To The Massenburgs:

Please accept our condolences on your loss. May you find comfort in your memories and in knowing he is now in the presence of the Lord.

Blessings to you all ~
Gary and Cynthia Harris
Friend
November 24, 2020
May thoughts and Prayers are with the Massenburg family during this difficult time
Jonnette Edmonds
Friend
November 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family ❤
Glenda Gooden-Jenkins
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gloria Moss
Neighbor
November 22, 2020
In remembrance of Uncle Thurman as my Mother Dorothy Mae Riggins truly loved him and speaks of him often in her state of Alzheimer. My sincere condolences to all and may the peace of God comforts. John and Valencia Simms.
Valencia RIGGINS-SIMMS
Family
November 21, 2020
Shirley Williams Dexter
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
Thurman Massenbug
Son
