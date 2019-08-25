|
|
TIMOTHY C. LOCKHART
Timothy Craig Lockhart of Rodanthe, NC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 75.
Tim was born to parents George Dewey and Edna Jane Lockhart on August 22, 1944 in Dickinson County, VA. He graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1963. He served honorably in the Army National Guard for 6 years. In 1970, he married Barbara Lockhart and resided in Matoaca, VA.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara Lockhart; his Daughter, Sharon Jordan (Jeremy Carpenter) and children Timothy (Ashley Rainey), Emma, Ansley, and Gavin; his Son, David Lockhart (Kristy Lockhart) and children Matthew Lockhart, Brooke Harrison, and Makenna Harrison; Brother, Greg Lockhart; Brother-in-Law Charles Myrick (Susan Myrick) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents George Dewey and Edna Jane Lockhart of Matoaca, VA; and three siblings, Orchard Mullins, Donna Lockhart and Geraldine Fry.
Services will be held Friday, August 30th at 4pm at Fairhaven United Methodist Church in Rodanthe, NC and live streamed to Woods Church in Matoaca, VA. Family and friends attending the Rodanthe service will be invited to a reception immediately following at the Rodanthe Community building.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019